The Sky Is Pink turns 4: Rohit Saraf calls Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar ‘best co-actors’; drops PICS

The Sky Is Pink, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf and Zaira Wasim released in theaters on October 11, 2019. The film, written and directed by Shonali Bose clocked 4 years yesterday. The film is based on the true story of Aisha Chaudhary, who suffered from pulmonary fibrosis, and how her parents navigate their marriage while dealing with her illness. Now, as The Sky Is Pink clocks 4 years, Rohit Saraf, who played the role of Ishaan Chaudhary, looked back at the fond memories shared with his co-actors Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

Rohit Saraf calls Priyanka Chopra, and Farhan Akhtar ‘best co-actors’ as The Sky Is Pink clocks 4 years

On Wednesday night, Rohit Saraf took to his Instagram account to share a series of throwback pictures and stills from The Sky Is Pink. One picture shows him posing with Priyanka, Farhan and Zaira, while another picture is a selfie with PeeCee and director Shonali Bose from the film’s promotions. In one picture, Rohit Saraf is seen striking a fun pose as he walks next to Zaira Wasim. Meanwhile, he also shared the entire team’s picture from the film’s premiere at TIFF 2019. Other pictures are stills from the movie.

As he looked back at the precious memories, Rohit Saraf wrote that this film gave him so much more than he could have asked for. He called Priyanka and Farhan the best co-actors and also thanked Shonali Bose, and writer Nilesh Maniyar.

“To the film that gave me more than I could’ve ever asked for, not just professionally but also personally. Thank you for the love, thank you for the hugs and thank you for the sky thats been the brightest shade of Pink ever since! @shonalibose_ @maniyar.nilesh i’ll always be grateful to you two. @priyankachopra @faroutakhtar to the best co-actors ever! @roykapurfilms @rsvpmovie #4YearsOfTheSkyIsPink,” wrote Rohit Saraf.

The Sky Is Pink notably marked the last film of Zaira Wasim’s acting career before she quit Bollywood. Meanwhile, post The Sky Is Pink, Rohit Saraf went on to star in Ludo, Vikram Vedha, and the popular web series Mismatched.

