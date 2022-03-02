4 years of Pari: 5 spookiest moments from Anushka Sharma starrer that will make you scream

Horror is one genre, if not made carefully, could turn into comedy. After several attempts with the genre, Bollywood makers were successfully able to establish a few chilling portrayals. One such movie was Prosit Roy’s Pari starring Anushka Sharma in her never-seen-before avatar which sent waves of terror down our spines. Anushka Sharma not only played the lead in the 2018 film but also produced her first horror flick. The movie also stars Parambrata Chatterjee in a pivotal role. While Parambrata (Arnab in the film) did a fabulous job, Anushka (Rukhsana) added her own touch to the film and gave a nail bitting performance. In one moment Anushka looked innocent, in the other, she had evil expressions that sends shivers down your spine. Today, as Anushka Sharma's film, Pari, clocks 4 years since its release, we bring to you five spookiest moments from the film.

When the evil forces take over Rukhsana and she grabs Arnab by the neck leaving us biting our nails.

Another thrilling moment from the movie is when she reaches to kill a man who hit Arnab. She suddenly prances over him from the top of a wall sending waves of terror down our spines.

A horror movie is incomplete without a window scene. In Pari too, there’s a blink-and-miss scary moment where Rukhsana is hanging upside-down from a window.

In the fourth screamer of Pari, Rukhsana comes back to her room and sees her replica covered with blood sitting on the bed and cutting her nails. The wacky sound adds to the terrifying atmosphere.

There is another heart-stopping moment in this chilling portrayal, where Anushka Sharma suffices her hunger by consuming a stray dog’s blood.

