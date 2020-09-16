4 Years of Pink: Taapsee Pannu reveals what aided her to build chemistry with Amitabh Bachchan & fond memories

Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s Pink starring Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari and others completes 4 years today. As the film clocked 4 years, Taapsee shared her favourite moments from the sets and reflected on her bond with Big B.

A film that has been known to change the direction of cinema is and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Pink. The film depicted the story of three girls including Taapsee, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang after they were harassed by a politician's son against their wishes and the former hit the antagonist Angad Bedi with a beer bottle. The gripping tale starred Big B as the lawyer who defends Taapsee and her friends in the court. As the Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury directorial completes 4 years today, Taapsee shared in a chat what she felt while working with Big B and her fondest memories from the sets.

In a chat with Times Of India, Taapsee shared that on the first day that she met Amitabh Bachchan, she did get intimidated as he is a legend. However, she said that if she treated him as a legend on the sets, she would not be able to perform the way she was supposed to. Hence, Taapsee said that she had to turn off the button in her head and then shoot for the film with Big B. Further, she revealed that treated him as any young co-star on the set and hence, was able to build the chemistry with him. She said, "I enjoy his company as a co-star and not treat him like a legend and put him up at a pedestal where he is not really reachable."

I enjoy his company as a co-star and not treat him like a legend and put him up at a pedestal where he is not really reachable.

Further, on being asked about her fondest memories from the shoot of the film, Taapsee said that the fact that the film was being shot in New Delhi was special since she worked from home every day. However, she also expressed that it was a bit weird to return to home after shoot every day as she has always worked outside her hometown. She said, "I would at times take a metro to work or drive myself. It was actually weird to think that you can actually go home after work like a regular job."

As the film clocked in 4 years, Angad Bedi, who played the baddie in the film also penned a sweet note on social media to recall the moments on the set. She shared several throwback photos and penned a note for all his co-stars from the film. Angad wrote, "@thefilmpink released today on 16 th September the film that not just changed our society but also our lives .. thank you @amitabhbachchan sir and @shoojitsircar da for the film. #nomeansno became a movement @taapsee the Pannu @ronnie.lahiri."

Meanwhile, Taapsee too shared photos on her Instagram story as she recalled the moments from her film with co-stars. The film managed to leave audiences surprised and turned out to be a success with the audience. The film even bagged the National Award for being the Best Film on Social Issues back in 2017.

