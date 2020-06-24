4 Years of Raman Raghav 2.0: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vicky Kaushal's spine chilling act is a winner even today

Anurag Kashyap's Raman Raghav 2.0 did not create much noise at the box office, but it is definitely considered to be one of his most intense works.

The year 2016 was a great year at the box office and for movie buffs as Bollywood dished out quite a few noteworthy films. From Dangal, Airlift to Kapoor & Sons and Udta Punjab, there was a lot to choose from and truly enjoy some new content. One such film that released in 2016 and left many shook was Anurag Kashyap's Raman Raghav 2.0. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vicky Kaushal, the edge of the seat thriller was terrifying and a scary affair.

Did you know that Anurag Kashyap wasn't the only one to make a film on Bombay's notorious serial killer Raman Raghav from the 1960's. Much before Kashyap, Andhadhun director Sriram Raghavan had made a film with talented actor Raghubir Yadav back in 1991 titled Raman Raghav, A City, A Killer.

Both the films revolved around the true story of this serial killer who had mindlessly murdered around 41 people and spread panic in the maximum city back then. While Sriram's film was a short 68-minute one and true to the actual story, Anurag Kashyap's film was more contemporary in nature.

Kashyap's Raman Raghav 2.0 did not create much noise at the box office, but it is definitely considered to be one of his most intense works. Today, as the film clocks four years since its release, we decided to take a look at how Nawazuddin and Vicky set fear among the hearts and minds of the audiences.

Ramanna and Raghavan

With Nawazuddin playing the titular character of the serial killer Ramanna, the actor set fear among the audiences with his impressive acting talent. As a killer, he relayed the horror and madness he felt while carrying out his killings, scene by scene. His laugh and sadist nature are enough to give someone entering his world for the first time sleepless nights.

As for Vicky Kaushal, he played Raghavan Amrendra Singh Umbi, Assistant Commissioner of Police, who is also a drug addict and finds much similarities between him and Ramanna. Their eerily similar traits are the highlight of the movie as well as their spine-chilling act. While Vicky Kaushal received much applause for his performance in his first solo blockbuster hit Uri: The Surgical Strike, his performance in Raman Raghav 2.0 is quite impressive and underrated.

As an abusive partner, a drug addict police officer and at his creepiest best, Vicky Kaushal was a treat to watch on the big screen. Nawaz and Vicky's scenes were indeed noteworthy. His choice of weapon, Kashyap's direction and the film's background music were brought together well.

Raman Raghav's other elements, big and small, too made the film a memorable one. The film's supporting cast included Sobhita Dhulipala of Made in Heaven fame, who made her debut in show biz with this film. As well as Vipin Sharma, Amruta Subhash, Ashok Lokhande and Harssh A. Singh among others.

The high after Bombay Velvet

For the unversed, Anurag Kashyap's Raman Raghav 2.0 released after a difficult year the director had faced in terms of his projects. The thriller came after and 's Bombay Velvet which was a massive flop at the box office. While Anurag redeemed himself with this thriller, he had once revealed to Huffington Post in an interview that the film came from a place of anger and failure.

Reflecting on the failure of Bombay Velvet, he had said, "That film (Raman Raghav 2.0) comes from a very personal place of anger. Yes, it is a reaction to Bombay Velvet and all that was said and written about it, it is my response to the hypocrisy that I experienced all around me. It definitely starts from there. The genesis of Raman Raghav is rooted in the failure of Bombay Velvet."

Well, we don't mind that at all!

