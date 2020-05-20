4 Years Of Sarabjit: How Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Randeep Hooda transformed for their challenging roles

Sarabjit may have not made much noise at the domestic box office, but Randeep Hooda's transformation to get into the skin of Sarabjit sent shockwaves across the film industry.

Sarabjit Singh reminds Indians of a grim past and a painful turn of events for the family. Three years after his death, director Omung Kumar had released a biopic drama starring Randeep Hooda, and Richa Chadha. The film may have not made much noise at the domestic box office, but Randeep Hooda's transformation to get into the skin of Sarabjit sent shockwaves across the film industry. Randeep, who played the role of an Indian national who was famously detained in Pakistan for 23 years and convicted of spying and terrorism, gave it his all.

Being the dedicated actor he is, Randeep had lost 18 kg in a span of 28 days and was almost reduced to looking skeletal. Speaking about his transformation, Randeep had revealed to Mumbai Mirror back then, "I was a muscular 94 kg at the time and while it's easy to burn fat, it's hard to lose muscle. I was expecting to shoot the portions when Sarabjit was a pahalwan in his village and then slowly shed weight. The decision came as a shock and led to a period of physical and mental torture." Randeep's weight loss regime was monitored by his sister Dr Anjali Hooda-Sangwan who allowed him to consume only 500-600 calories per day. While he was allowed cheat meals, the occasions were rare.

Randeep added, "Like I do with everything else, I overdid this too, going on a zero calorie diet without realising the body needs sugar to function. The lack of it almost drove me crazy. I was thinking about food all the time, there were days when I was so hungry, I couldn't sleep. There came a point when I wasn't even allowed an apple and was so emaciated I could barely walk."

His director Omung Kumar admitted that even he was shocked with Randeep's transformation. "The first time I met Randeep, I told him that I wanted to see his bones. He took up the challenge and shocked even me," Omung had revealed to TOI.

As for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the transformation lied in making the actress look less of a glamorous star and more convincing as Sarabjit's sister. It is undoubtedly one of Aishwarya's de-glamorous role. Makeup artist Subhash Shinde was responsible for creating Aishwarya's look in the film which shows her as a young sister who slowly ages as she waits for her brother to be freed.

Speaking about the same, Shinde had revealed to Gulf News that creating Aishwarya's look was not easy. "When Omung sir had called me to his office and we spoke about the script, and the characters and the look required, he said that he didn’t want Aishwarya ji to look like Aishwarya ji. There should be glamour but the look had to change. Then we discussed and decided on the look. It was definitely challenging because we have always seen her in a glamorous avatar and here we had to take her to become a 40 or 50-year-old." Well, the result paid off as Aishwarya did look completely different and surprised her fans.

