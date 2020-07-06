4 years of Sultan: 5 reasons why this wrestling drama is one of Salman Khan’s best movies ever

As Sultan completes four years of theatrical release, we give you five reasons why this Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is an all time favourite for the audience.

is not just a name but an emotion for millions of his fans across the world. Be it his swag, style, charm, dapper looks or stupendous acting skills, everything about the superstar is a thing among his fans. Interestingly, in his career of over three decades, Salman has giving several blockbusters at the box office. In fact, he had also scored 15 consecutive Rs 100 crore movies and emerged as one of the most successful Khan of Bollywood. Amid all his blockbuster movies, his 2016 release Sultan has been among the all time favourite for the audience.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie happens to be a story of a wrestler Sultan. It revolves around a lover boy who ends up falling in love with a wrestler. In order to prove himself, Sultan works hard and emerge as a world champion. But this success gets to his head and ends up losing his son and wife. However, Sultan, who was born to be a wrestler, gets another shot with wrestling at private mixed martial arts. Sultan was an emotional ride full of love, romance, drama and action. So as this movie completes four years of release, here are 5 reasons why this wrestling drama is one of Salman’s best movie ever:

Salman Khan in never seen before avatar

In his career of over three decades, Salman has been seen in different roles on the big screen - a lover, a policeman, a family man etc. But in Sultan, the superstar came in a never seen before avatar as he played the role of an ageing wrestler. Interestingly, Salman has undergone an immense transformation which included intense training and also learning wrestling techniques.

as a fearless fighter

Anushka Sharma, who is always seen in a bubbly avatar on the silver screen, took the audience with a surprise as she went on to play a wrestler for the first time in Sultan. The way she was seen showing her wrestling moves in the ring left everyone awestruck and proved that she isn’t the one to be overpowered by anyone. Besides, one can’t miss her Haryanvi dialect.

Salman and Anushka’s chemistry was a treat for the audience

Sultan introduced a fresh pair of Salman and Anushka which came as a breath of fresh air for the audience. The duo made a sizzling pair and their onscreen chemistry left the people in awe. Needless to say, Salman and Anushka aka Sultan and Aarfa were a treat to watch on the silver screen.

An interesting game of traditional wrestling and MMA

This Ali Abbas Zafar directorial had interesting sequences of traditional wrestling and mixed martial arts. In fact, Sultan was a double treat for Salman’s fans as the superstar was not just seen showing his wrestling techniques but also tried his hands at MMA which did leave everyone startled.

Music was a treat for the ears

Music composer duo Vishal-Shekar duo did a great job with the music. From giving peppy number like Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai and 440 volts with Haryanvi touch, the love track Jag Ghoomeya and also the motivational title track, each song struck the right chord with millions of hearts and also topped the charts.

