4 Years Of Sultan: Director Ali Abbas Zafar thanks fans for pouring love on Anushka Sharma, Salman Khan's film

and starrer sports drama Sultan completes four years today and fans have taken to social media to share their love for the film. Many used the #Sultan and tweeted their thoughts on the movie which saw Anushka and Salman play the role of wrestlers for the first time ever. The actors won over the hearts of the audiences and songs from the film are loved by many even today. On the occasion, director Ali Abbas Zafar took to Instagram to share the film's poster and thanks his fans.

Sharing the poster, Zafar captioned it, "Time flies #4 years to #sultan . Thank you for all the (heart emoji) @beingsalmankhan @anushkasharma @randeephooda @theamitsadh @anantvidhaat @yrf @vishaldadlani @shekharravjiani #irshaad kamil and the entire team." Fans were quick to drop comments as one said, "Waiting for another movie like sultan only with Salman." While another one commented, "One of my favourites and your best films."

For the unversed, Sultan was a massive success at the box office. Salman played a wrestler named Sultan Ali Khan from Haryana, whereas Anushka played the title character of Aarfa Hussain -- a state level wrestler. The onscreen chemistry was much loved by the audiences and the film raked in a massive collection of almost Rs 200 crore just in the first three days at the box office. Not just in India, but the film did well overseas also.

