40 yrs of Yaarana: Amitabh Bachchan recalls how Saara Zamana song shoot sent fans into a frenzy in Kolkata

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan has several classics under his belt from the ’70s and the ’80s. One of the more prolific films in his filmography is titled ‘Yaarana’, which also starred Amjad Khan. Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram and celebrated 40 years of Yaarana by recalling an interesting anecdote. Along with a picture, he wrote in the caption, “40 years of this magnificent film .. this song shot in NS Stadium in Kolkata .. first time ever any shooting done here ..And the frenzy of KOLKATA’s crowd .. no where else in the entire World”.

In a recent chat with Midday, Shoojit Sircar spoke about the yet unreleased film starring Amitabh Bachchan titled ‘Shoebite’. He said, “There were issues regarding the rights between the different partners of the film — Disney, Fox (Star Studios), some writers and collaborators in Los Angeles. Their NOCs and permissions are required." He added, “Earlier, the film's rights were with UTV; now, they rest with Disney. But the last time Disney officials spoke to us, they said the Hollywood partners were wondering whether the Hindi movie should be released."

While Shoojit and Big B went on to collaborate for Gulabo Sitabo last year, Shoebite still comes up for discussion. "Shoebite comes up at each meeting with Mr Bachchan. He puts his heart and soul into every movie, but this one is special. Whenever I talk about the film, it makes me sad. There was a child in the cast who has now become a young woman. Only post-production work is left on the project. Disney and Fox should do something about its release," Shoojit said.

