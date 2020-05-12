42 Years of Don: Amitabh Bachchan shares major throwback photo with Nutan as he recalls the good times

Looking dapper in a white suit, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen standing next to the stunning Nutan who had bagged the Best Actress award that year. Check out the photo below.

Since the lockdown began, Amitabh Bachchan has been sharing some memorable throwback photos and making his fans go down the memory lane. On Tuesday, he was at it again, as she shared a major throwback photo from an award ceremony where he won the Best Actor award for his performance in Don. The picture also was shared on an important day as the original 1978 film Don clocks 42 years today. Looking dapper in a white suit, Amitabh can be seen standing next to the stunning Nutan who had bagged the Best Actress award that year.

Sharing the photo, Big B also revealed that he had dedicated his award for Don to the film's producer as he had passed away in a freak accident at the time. The legendary star added that at the 1978 awards ceremony he had called upon his wife on stage to accept the award along with him. While Big B won for Don, Nutan was awarded the Best Actress for her film Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki.

Big B captioned the photo, "42 years of DON .. with Nutan ji Best Actor filmfare for Don .. produced by Nariman Irani .. passed away through a freak accident .. I dedicated the Award to his wife .. called her on stage." Check out the photo shared by Amitabh Bachchan below:

