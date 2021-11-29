45 hotels booked in Ranthambore for Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s wedding: Report

Rumoured lovebirds Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s December wedding has been the talk of the town for the last several weeks. Although the actors have been very hush-hush about their special day, details about their wedding have been making headlines every day. Now, the latest report in a leading daily claims that 45 hotels have been booked for the Katrina and Vicky’s wedding in December in Rajasthan. Yes, you read it right!

According to a report in ETimes, more than 40 hotels have been booked for rumoured star couple’s wedding in December. For the unversed, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be tying the knot on December 9th in a lavish affair at Rajasthan’s Six Senses Resort, Barwara in Sowai Madhopur. Now, a source close to ETimes has shared that around 45 hotels have been booked in Ranthambore for Kat and Vicky’s much-anticipated wedding day. “Yahan bahut saare stars aane wale hain from December 7 onward. Salman ka bhi suna tha ki woh December 9 ko aayenge lekin phir suna ki woh nahi aa rahe. Chalo ab dekhte hain kaun aayega aur kaun nahi (A lot of stars are going to arrive here from December 7 onward. Salman Khan was also expected to come on December 9, but now the word is that he isn’t coming. Let’s see who comes and who doesn’t.)

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that the first confirmed guest in Vicky and Katrina’s wedding is director Shashank Khaitan. Shashank has directed Vicky in his upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera. Reports also claimed that Shah Rukh Khan will be another guest to grace the rumoured lovebirds’ wedding.

Recently, Vicky’s cousin rubbished the reports of their wedding and said that there’s no wedding taking place. However, recent reports tell a different story. All eyes and ears are on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s December wedding, as every one awaits the couple’s official confirmation.

