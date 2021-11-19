On 46th birthday, Sushmita Sen reveals she completed Aarya 2 & underwent surgery: I feel reborn & am healing

Sushmita Sen has always been the perfect example of beauty with brains and she has proved it time and again. Besides not just she has the talent to leave in awe, her panache is unmatchable as well. And while Sushmita enjoys a massive fan following across the world, she was inundated with best wishes from fans and friends as she celebrates her 46th birthday today. And while the former beauty queen is grateful for the love coming her way, Sushmita revealed that she had recently undergone a major surgery.

Taking to Instagram, Sushmita shared a silhouette picture of herself. In the caption, while she expressed her gratitude towards fans for their love and wishes on her birthday, she revealed that she had undergone a surgery early this week and is now healing. Sushmita also mentioned that she had finished the shooting of the much awaited Aarya season 2. She wrote, “A BIG ‘Thank you’ to all of you super generous & loving souls…unending showering of good wishes & blessings coming my way…making this birthday yet another one to be cherished!!! I feel reborn this birthday in more ways than I can describe in words… Letting you in on a little secret….I completed AARYA 2 & then travelled to address my health…. had a successful surgery on 16th Nov & I am healing marvellously every passing day…in this beautiful place!!! I feel the goodness of all your energies & the strength of your love!!! Keep it coming!!! My 46th birthday marks a healthy new beginning, also sports a new look lots to look forward to…after all, the greatest gift is being ALIVE!!”

Take a look at Sushmita Sen’s post:

Earlier, Sushmita’s beau Rohman Shawl had shared a beautiful picture of himself with the birthday girl and showered birthday love on her. He wrote, “Happy birthday babush” along with heart emoticons.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Sushmita Sen: Here's how beau Rohman Shawl expressed love in a wish for his 'Babush'