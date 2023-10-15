47 years of Bairaag: Saira Banu shares unseen PICS from sets ft. Dilip Kumar, Leena Chandavarkar

Legendary actress Saira Banu’s social media presence is unmatchable. In a long illustrious career, she has been a part of various remarkable films. The actress who made her Instagram debut earlier this year has turned her social media space into a treasure trove. The veteran actress often keeps sharing unheard stories and unseen pictures with her fans on Instagram. Recently, the actress once again shared a post as she recalled days of shooting from her favorite film Bairaag which has completed 47 years of its release.

Saira Banu shares unseen PICS as she recalls shooting for Bairaag

Today, on October 15, Saira Banu shared a series of monochromatic pictures. The album of pictures presents a saga of shoot diaries from the 1976 release Bairaag. The film had the late Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu, Leela Chandvarkar in the lead roles amongst others. Interestingly, in the film, the Tragedy King had a triple role. In a series of photos shared, the first photo features Leena Chanvarkar with Dilip Kumar captured in a candid moment, while another photo features Saira Banu, Dilip Kumar, Director, Asit Sen, and the Producer Riyaz, the third photo features Dilip Kumar from the sets followed by several movie stills.

Giving a background of the film story, Banu wrote, “BAIRAAG” offered Dilip Sahib a field day in displaying his wide range of able histrionics. Here was the opportunity for Dilip Sahib to play the Father to a pair of Twin Sons who in the story are separated early in childhood. One is a sophisticated, flirtatious eligible Don-Juan…This is Sanjay who is flirting around and romancing Leena Chandravarkar and Helenji at the same time, and the other role is of Bhola the indispensable simple household help in the big Zamindar family where he serves but has grown into a family member with them. Bhola is blind, he cannot see. He is particularly at logger-heads with the heroine “Choti Maalkin” who leaves no opportunity to irritate and bother him.”

Take a look:

Saira Banu reveals her favorite scenes from the film

She continues writing, “I loved this role because in every scene at home it was a different withdrawn relationship and when Bhola was outdoors on some errands “Choti Maalkin” turned into a saucy ‘Banjaran’ (Gypsy) with a flip of her voice and pungent dialogues with Bhola. In actuality she is in love with Bhola who is blind and cannot see. My most favourite scene is when Choti Maalkin descends into the Mandir and finds Bhola praying. Here she declares her love for him to Bhola. It is a poignant moment.”

Saira Banu recalls shooting in chilling cold weather for the film

In addition to this, the actress also recalled shooting at Doddabetta Peak, in the Nilgiris District of Tamil Nadu in cold weather. She wrote, “It was so freezingly cold that our teeth were chattering and we were lapping up a cup of coffee one after another but as soon as one took the cup of coffee out from the restaurant to outdoors 15 Feet away within 2 Minutes the coffee froze into an ice-cream. That was the extent of the cold that we worked in, In fact that's reflected in the second picture, where the Director of Bairaag, Mr. Asit Sen, Dillip Sahib, myself, and the Producer, Mr. Riyaz, are entirely covered in shawls and woollens. With lots of profound memories “BAIRAAG” will always be one of my favourite films, a delight!”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Saira Banu shares throwback video with Dilip Kumar on their wedding anniversary: 'Real Cinderella Story'