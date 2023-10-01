47 years of Hera Pheri: Saira Banu recalls making scenes 'riotously funny’ with Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna

Legendary veteran actress Saira Banu’s social media is actually a treasure trove. The renowned actress has enthralled audiences with her spectacular onscreen presence, beauty and talent. Reigning Bollywood during the 1960s and 1970s, the evergreen beauty continues to rule millions of hearts even today. Being a part of various iconic and remarkable movies like Padosan, Junglee, Bluff Master, and Diwana amongst others, the actress has timeless memories attached to those times. Banu joined Instagram earlier this year, and ever since then, she has been treating fans with unseen photos and anecdotes from her life. Recently, the actress shared a beautiful memory from the sets of Hera Pheri, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna.

Saira Banu recalls working with Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna on Hera Pheri

Today, on October 1, marking 47 years since her 1976 release, Hera Pheri, Saira Banu shared a beautiful monochromatic picture featuring Saira Banu, Amitabh Bachchan, and Vinod Khanna. The photo is from their youthful days on the sets of Hera Pheri. The film starred the iconic trio. The Shaadi actress in addition to the photo also shared her favorite scenes from the movie.

The post was captioned, “It was a very happy and enjoyable time to have done “HERA PHERI”. @amitabhbachchan Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna played crafty tricksters in the movie and I played a cunning female swindler. Director Prakash Mehra let the Three of us have a free hand at all the outrageously funny scenes. I had already done a lot of work with Vinod in films such as “PURAB AUR PASCHIM”, “AAROP”, and “NEHLE PE DEHLA” and with Amitabh in “ZAMEER”.

Take a look:



She continues writing, “We had a wonderfully relaxed atmosphere and the Three of us would work at suggestions and improvisations to make the scenes riotously funny especially in the scenes where Vinod is constantly trying to tone down Amitabh from being overly romantic to the heroine. My own favourite scene is where I am rattling off in Marathi and Vinod is trying to curb Amitabh’s zealous attempts to sit next to me. Please see and enjoy these scenes.”

Saira Banu made her debut on photo-sharing app Instagram, earlier this year on July 7. The day was actually the second death anniversary of the late legendary actor and her husband, Dilip Kumar.

