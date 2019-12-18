49 Years Of Mera Naam Joker: Rishi Kapoor shares a picture expressing his feelings on being a part of the film

Today, as Mera Naam Joker completes 49 years, Rishi Kapoor shared a picture from the film. He expressed his feeling of being lucky to be a part of this amazing classic film.

In the year 1970, director and producer Raj Kapoor came up with one of the lengthiest films of Indian cinema, Mera Naam Joker. The film stars Raj Kapoor as the eponymous character, with Simi Garewal, Kseniya Ryabinkina and Padmini in supporting roles, and was also the debut of Kapoor's son . The movie revolves around a clown who must make his audience laugh at the cost of his own sorrows. Three women who shaped his life view his final performance.

Today, as Mera Naam Joker completes 49 years, Rishi Kapoor shared a picture from the film. He expressed his feeling of being lucky to be a part of this amazing classic film. He tweeted, "Privileged to be part of this film. Shot this in ‘67/‘68. Released today 18th December’70. 49 years back!" In the picture, we can see a collage of the younger version of Rishi Kapoor (who portrayed the role of young Raju) standing with the joker in his hand and a picture of Raj Kapoor in the same pose.

Privileged to be part of this film. Shot this in ‘67/‘68. Released today 18th December’70. 49 years back! pic.twitter.com/A7khkcDglt — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 18, 2019

Mera Naam Joker was highly anticipated as it was under production for six years. The film's music which is still very popular was composed by Shankar Jaikishan. When the film was released i.e on 18th December 1970, it was rejected by audiences and critics but later the film gained a cult status and is regarded as a classic today. An abridged version was released in the 1980s and had a highly successful run at the box office. The film is regarded as one of Raj Kapoor's finest works. Talking about Rishi Kapoor, the actor was recently seen in The Body with Emraan Hashmi.

