5 aesthetic Bollywood movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video this spring season: Veer-Zaara to Silsila

The spring season brings with it colors, flowers, and brightness. What better way to spend this beautiful time than watching a visually stunning Bollywood movie? From Veer-Zaara to Silsila, presented below are some of the aesthetic Bollywood movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video this spring season.

1. Veer-Zaara

Veer-Zaara is one of the most loved romantic movies in Hindi cinema. It is about star-crossed lovers Veer and Zaara. They are separated when the former is wrongly imprisoned for a long time. A lawyer helps the couple reunite. The 2004 Yash Chopra directorial stars Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Rani Mukerji. The film showcases the beauty of Punjab with some scenes set in the golden mustard fields.

2. Jab We Met

Jab We Met is another movie that can be watched on Amazon Prime Video in the spring season. It revolves around Aditya, a heartbroken businessman. On a train, he encounters Geet, a bubbly Punjabi girl, who teaches him the lesson of self-love. The Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer has many scenes set in the sugarcane fields. It also shows other beautiful locations across India.

3. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is a timeless classic directed by Aditya Chopra. It is about the love story between Shah Rukh Khan’s Raj and Kajol’s Simran. It is a perfect watch this spring season, as it is filmed in beautiful settings of Europe as well as India. The song Tujhe Dekha To is one of the most mesmerizing music videos.

4. Dil Bole Hadippa

Dil Bole Hadippa stars Shahid Kapoor and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. In the sports comedy, Veera pretends to be a man to join a cricket team and in the process fools her coach Rohan, who is falling in love with her. The song Ishq Hi Hai Rab shows the natural beauty of India.

5. Silsila

Silsila is a romantic drama starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Shashi Kapoor, and Jaya Bachchan. The Yash Chopra movie has some pretty sequences shot in the Keukenhof tulip fields in the Netherlands. Silsila makes for a good watch on Amazon Prime Video in the spring season.