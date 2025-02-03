5 best crime-drama series on Zee5 that will keep you hooked; Abhay to Mithya
From Kunal Kemmu's Abhay to Huma Qureshi's Mithya; here are some top picks for crime drama shows to watch on Zee5.
Zee5 has become a go-to platform for fans of gripping crime dramas. It offers a range of thrilling shows that delve into the complexities of criminal investigations, intense mystery, and dark secrets. From chilling murder mysteries to intricate police procedurals, Zee5's crime drama series features captivating plots, well-developed characters, and unexpected twists.
These shows keep viewers at the edge of their seats as they unravel layered storylines that highlight corruption, deception, and the quest for justice.
5 best crime-drama shows to watch on Zee5:
1. Abhay
A gripping series featuring Kunal Kemmu as Abhay Pratap Singh, a fearless cop who delves into the minds of criminals to solve heinous crimes. The show has received positive reviews for its intense storytelling and compelling performances.
2. Mithya
Starring Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dasani, this psychological thriller explores the blurred lines between truth and lies, as two women become entangled in a web of deception. The series has been praised for its suspenseful narrative and strong performances.
3. State of Siege: Temple Attack
Based on true events, this film stars Akshaye Khanna as an NSG commando leading a rescue operation during a terrorist attack on a temple in Gujarat. The film has been lauded for its realistic portrayal of counter-terrorism operations.
4. Code M
Jennifer Winget stars as Monica Mehra, an Indian Army lawyer who uncovers a conspiracy involving the army's top brass. The series has been commended for its engaging plot and Winget's compelling performance.
5. Rangbaaz
This crime drama, starring Saqib Saleem, is based on the life of a notorious gangster from Uttar Pradesh, offering a gritty portrayal of his rise and fall. The series has been well-received for its authentic storytelling and strong performances.
These series offer a mix of suspense, action, and drama, providing viewers with a deep dive into the world of crime and justice.