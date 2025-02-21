5 best JioHotstar films featuring characters you will fall in love with: Badhaai Ho to English Vinglish
From Neena Gupta in Badhaai Ho to Sridevi in English Vinglish, here are the five best JioHotstar films featuring characters you all will fall in love with. Read on!
Among the many Bollywood films made every year, some succeed in creating a huge impact in the minds of the audience. Over time, they become classics that are often rewatched by avid cinema lovers. Not just films but even certain characters leave a lasting impression on the moviegoers, bringing them close to their hearts. In this article, we explore five of the best JioHotstar films with impactful characters.
5 best JioHotstar films with unforgettable characters:
Neena Gupta in Badhaai Ho
Badhaai Ho is a Hindi film that guarantees wholesome entertainment. In the movie, Neena Gupta plays the role of Priyamvada Kaushik, a middle-aged couple who gets pregnant, much to the disappointment of her sons. The storyline was highly lauded, with the film winning two National Film Awards.
Ranveer Singh in Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela showcased how talented Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are! While DP’s work as Leela Sanera is indeed remarkable, Singh’s Ram Rajadi (inspired by Romeo Montague) is worth every appreciation. The arc of this character is unique, which made fans fall for him.
Madhuri Dixit in Devdas
The tragic love story Devdas might be entirely based on the life and struggles of the male character, played by Shah Rukh Khan. However, it didn’t overshadow Chandramukhi (played by Madhuri Dixit). Based on the mystical singer Meera, she was an epitome of devotion and loyalty towards her lover.
Sridevi in English Vinglish
The film English Vinglish featuring Sridevi earned massive appreciation for the actress from all quarters. The casting was so perfectly done that Shashi Godbole made her way into the hearts of the audience and created a permanent space for herself. An iconic character played by an iconic B-town star!
R. Madhavan in Tanu Weds Manu
Dr. Manoj (Manu) Kumar Sharma (played by R. Madhavan) in Tanu Weds Manu made the audience sympathize with the hopeless romantic who fell for the lively Manu. Despite not being reciprocated with the same love he has for the lady, he continues to pursue her, finally succeeding in the end.
