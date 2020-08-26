5 big revelations in Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe that came to light after CBI took charge

From dummy test revelation to the new possible drug angle, here are five things that investigating agencies put under the spotlight after taking over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe.

It’s been a few days since the Supreme Court ordered the transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case to the CBI. On June 14, the late actor was found dead in his Mumbai residence. The investigation was first carried out by the Mumbai Police who termed it a suicide. But in July, Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and her family for abetting and cheating in his son’s suicide. Later which the case was taken to the Supreme Court, and on August 19, the SC announced it’s judgment.

The SC transferred the case to the CBI and ordered Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence they collected since day 1. The apex court also announced that the FIR filed by the late actor’s father was correct. Once the CBI team arrived in Mumbai they wasted no time in starting their investigation. And over the past few days, a lot of information has come to light ever since CBI took over the case. Most recently, a new drug angle emerged after the Enforcement Department submitted Rhea Chakraborty’s deleted chat records to the CBI. Apart from the ED and CBI, the Narcotics Control Bureau is supposedly joining the probe as well.

With so much and many more developments happening in the late actor’s death case that is still a mystery, we’ve made a list of five things that were prominently revealed after the CBI took over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case over the past few days. Scroll down to read:

CBI found some ‘procedural lapses’ from Mumbai Police probe:

Ever since CBI took over the case last week, they have questioned a number of people. The late actor’s flatmate Siddarth Pithani and housekeep Neeraj Singh were questioned a number of times and their statements differed. Apart from that agency also grilled Rhea Chakraborty’s brother. Most recently it was revealed that the CBI summoned the Mumbai Police officers who investigated the late actor’s death. But now Times Now reported that the CBI found some procedural lapses in their Mumbai Police probe. Maharashtra Home Minister didn’t comment on this revelation.

Rhea Chakraborty’s deleted Whatsapp chats show possible ‘drug angle’:

On the 5th day of CBI’s investigation, new details emerged from the ED from Rhea Chakraborty’s phone and other electronic devices that they had seized. The agency now shared her Whatsapp chats with the CBI and Narcotic Control Bureau. As per Times Now the teams will now be investigating to see if there was a possible drug cartel angle and is the actress was involved with it in any way. The actress had interacted with Gaurav a drug dealer and spoke to him about hard drugs and MDMA. These chats point toward the possibility of Rhea possibly engaging herself in the dealing of drugs and giving them to Sushant as well.

AIIMS forensic officer claims Sushant Singh Rajput’s postmortem reports were botched:

On day 4 of CBI’s investigation, the team grilled Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty. And in yet another development, a top forensic officer on Monday affirmed that the traces of chemicals in one’s body lasts up to six hours. But the late actor’s autopsy was done much later. According to Times Now, the top officer stated that the autopsy for Sushant Singh Raj was done 10 hours after his body was recovered. Another forensic expert from Delhi claimed that there were discrepancies in the forensic report.

CBI’s dummy test revealed it’s possible to hang oneself from Sushant Singh Rajput’s fan:

On August 23, the CBI conducted a dummy test to find out if it is possible to hang from the fan or if someone could’ve hanged the actor after he was dead or while unconscious. According to India Today sources reveal that it is possible to hang oneself in between the space from the bed and the fan rod. The confirmation if Sushant hung himself or someone hung him after he was dead or unconscious will be revealed after examining the viscera report and post-mortem report by the team.

Rhea Chakraborty and Mahesh Bhatt’s Whatsapp chats exposed:

A couple of days after the SC’s order for the CBI to take over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, Times Now received access to the Whatsapp chats between Mahesh Bhatt and Rhea Chakraborty. These conversations reportedly lead back to June 8 when the actress left Sushant’s home. The content of these chats includes Mahesh Bhatt advising Rhea on her relationship with Sushant. The actress goes on to call the filmmaker her angel who unclipped her wings.

