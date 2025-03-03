5 Bollywood movies on Netflix, Prime Video and Zee5 to help you deal with Monday blues: Welcome to Masti

The week has just started and it’s pretty hard to concentrate on work after having a relaxing weekend. Hence, Monday blues are sure to mess with the brains of many. This is when some ace Bollywood entertainer comes to the rescue. To lift your spirits and keep you motivated and charged, here are a handful of movies that can be enjoyed on OTT after a hectic day at work. Check them out!

5 movies to help you deal with Monday blues:

1, Welcome

Where to watch: Prime Video

Welcome is one epic comic caper that is sure to lift your mood in an instance. Directed by Anees Bazmee, this 2007 comedy film features Feroz Khan, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal, and Mallika Sherawat in key roles. While an unconventional couple tried to convince their family, the audience can enjoy an unlimited dose of laughter.

2. Masti

Where to watch: Prime Video

Another modern cult classic that needs to be revisited is Masti. Indra Kumar’s comedy movie revolves around three friends, unhappy with their marriages. While they decide to cheat their respective wives, they end up getting caught in an investigation. Apart from Ajay Devgn, the 2004 film also stars Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Amrita Rao, Tara Sharma, and Genelia Deshmukh.

3. Veere Di Wedding

Where to watch: Netflix

Next up in line is Veere Di Wedding, led by an all-female ensemble cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. The Shashanka Ghosh movie revolves around four friends dealing with relationship issues.

4. Maine Pyar Kiya

Where to watch: Zee5

Maine Pyar Kiya is a classic, a light-hearted romantic film by Sooraj Barjatya in his directorial debut. It shows the dedication of a young lad who tries to win over the family of the woman he loves. This is Salman Khan’s first movie as the lead and Bhagyashree’s debut film as an actor.

5. The Sky Is Pink

Where to watch: Netflix

The Sky Is Pink is a biographical romantic comedy-drama film, written and directed by Shonali Bose. While the 2019 movie shows the strained relationship of a couple who lose their daughter to an illness, it ends up with them reconciling and coming together to keep the memories of their child alive. This is a film that will inspire you to fulfill all your dreams no matter how small and silly they are.

