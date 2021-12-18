5 Bollywood songs that caught our attention in 2021: Chaka Chak, Bijli, Raataan Lambiyan and more

The one thing that we all are grateful for this year (and every other year) is good music. On a good day, the right music is all you need to savour your moment. On a day, a cup of coffee with some sad songs is your essential companion. 2021 was a year of good music - as movies finally came back to the big screens after a long hiatus thanks to COVID-19, a lot of new music was released. Bollywood songs never fail to impress and this year was no different. So here is a roundup of some of the most hyped Bollywood songs this year - we hope you listen to these songs as you read the listicle to have the best effect!

Bijlee

Ah, this song has a separate fanbase of its own! The amount of times we heard this song on our Instagram reels was absolutely insane - and for good reason. The songs upbeat and catchy tune is super addictive and you can’t help but feel yourself swaying to it whenever you hear the song playing. This Harrdy Sandhu song was released on 31st October and the music video also featured Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari.

Check this song out:

Chaka Chak

With all the cute reels that Sara made on this song recently, we are sure this song is not gonna leave our heads for a while. Chaka Chak, composed by AR Rahman and sung by Shreya Ghoshal is a part of Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush’s upcoming, Atrangi Re.

Check this song out:

Jugnu

Badshah absolutely snapped with this song! The hook step is so catchy, and the song is even catchier. What’s more - the lyrics are super fun and once you hear the song, you are sure to find yourself smiling!

Check this song out:

Raataan Lambiyan

This is the first soft song on this list - and it is one of our personal favourites. The romantic vibes of this song are perfect for your dates and expressing your love for your loved ones. Raataan Lambiyan was a part of the blockbuster hit Shershaah that starred Sidharth Malhotra.

Check this song out:

Tip Tip

Sooryavanshi’s entire music album was lit! But this one was such a nostalgic one, so it got special brownie points from us. Plus, hello? Did you see our gorgeous Kat in this one? She killed it.

Check this song out:

