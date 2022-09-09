5 Brahmastra stills that showcase Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s chemistry

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the leads has finally hit the theatres today, on the 9th of September. The first of Ayan Mukerji’s mythological fantasy trilogy has been creating tremendous hype for quite some time now. It is one of the biggest films ever made in Indian cinema, both in terms of budget and number of screens it is releasing on, worldwide. But what makes it even more special is that it is the very first time that the real-life husband-and-wife duo Ranbir and Alia are sharing screen space.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s chemistry in Brahmastra

Ranbir plays a young DJ named Shiva, who has tried to repress his mystical powers all his life, until he realizes, that destiny has other plans. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is seen essaying the role of Isha, his beloved and wife, who acts as his rock throughout this magical, but challenging journey. Given that this is the lovebirds’ first film together, it’s understandable that the ‘RanLia’ fans are extremely excited to witness their chemistry on celluloid. Speaking of which, let’s take a look at 5 stills from Brahmastra that showcase Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s adorable chemistry on screen: A heartwarming embrace

Exchanging glances

'Pyaar Ka Izhaar'

Kiss of love

Magical and mystical