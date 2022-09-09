5 Brahmastra stills that showcase Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s chemistry
Brahmastra featuring real-life husband-and-wife duo Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has released in theatres.
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the leads has finally hit the theatres today, on the 9th of September. The first of Ayan Mukerji’s mythological fantasy trilogy has been creating tremendous hype for quite some time now. It is one of the biggest films ever made in Indian cinema, both in terms of budget and number of screens it is releasing on, worldwide. But what makes it even more special is that it is the very first time that the real-life husband-and-wife duo Ranbir and Alia are sharing screen space.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s chemistry in Brahmastra
Ranbir plays a young DJ named Shiva, who has tried to repress his mystical powers all his life, until he realizes, that destiny has other plans. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is seen essaying the role of Isha, his beloved and wife, who acts as his rock throughout this magical, but challenging journey. Given that this is the lovebirds’ first film together, it’s understandable that the ‘RanLia’ fans are extremely excited to witness their chemistry on celluloid.
Speaking of which, let’s take a look at 5 stills from Brahmastra that showcase Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s adorable chemistry on screen:
In an interview with ETimes, Ranbir Kapoor was asked about the toughest and the easiest thing of having his ladylove Alia Bhatt as a co-actor in a film. Ranbir said, “Alia is a fantastic actor and she is right up there and among the best. She is a team player also. It’s all about the movie. It’s all about doing your best to make the movie better. And I think a lot of actors believe that you will be successful because you are not selfish and are not thinking about yourself. To work with the best, it just betters you, betters your craft and makes you more alert. It was just amazing to work with her”.
