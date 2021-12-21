5 BTS moments to relive the magic of Salman Khan aka Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg

Dabangg franchise has a separate fanbase of its own. Fans absolutely adore Salman Khan’s avatar Chulbul Pandey who is synonymous with the Dabangg movies. Chulbul Pandey’s character, true to his name, is Chulbul and also is very ‘Dabangg’. While Dabangg 2 was released 9 years back, the audience still turns towards the movie when they want some comfort and laughter - that is how impactful the Dabangg franchise has been. So here is a roundup of some memorable BTS moments of Dabangg to turn back time and relive the magic of Chulbul Pandey once again.

Dabangg 3: Meet Chulbul Pandey

The third and the last part of the crazy Dabangg world Dabangg 3 was released in December 2019. Before the release of the movie, the makers had put up a BTS video on Salman Khan Films YouTube. Salman Khan's transformation into the now-iconic cop Chulbul Pandey was documented in this video. The Youtube update consisted of behind-the-scenes footage as well as interviews with the director and cast. Even our dear Rajjo, Sonakshi Sinha gave an interview where went gaga over her co-actor Salman.

Check the video here:

Dabangg 3: Happy Birthday Salman Khan

Honestly, Salman Khan Films absolutely killed it with Dabangg 3 promos. On our Chulbul Pandey aka Bhai’s birthday, he posted a video in which he wished his moustache-less avatar (the all-new Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 3). Safe to say, the unique idea was loved by the fans!

Check the video here:

Behind The Scenes (Dabangg 2)

Well, Dabangg 2 BTS moments weren’t very far behind - in fact quite a lot of precious memories were documented and put up on Youtube. In a BTS video uploaded by Eros Now, we could Arbaaz talking about his thought process behind the movie and Salman as well, telling what he wanted to show in the movie. And wait - we can’t forget Bebo’s iconic ‘Fevicol Se’! The legendary song still makes us drop everything and just start swaying to the beat. The video showed Bebo expressing how much she enjoyed dancing for the song.

Check the video here:

Making of Song Fevicol Se Dabangg 2

Yes, this song deserves its own pointer! A fun-filled, catchy item song - the making of the song was also nothing less than iconic and was filled with enthusiasm. The video documented choreographer Farah Khan and Kareena Kapoor practicing the steps and Chulbul’s goofiness. Salman also gave a bit of a backdrop about the song.

Check the video here:

Dagabaaz Re Song Making

Another beautiful song from Dabangg 2 playlist, Dagabaaz Re is the perfect song for a lovesick heart. Another legendary song - and honestly can you expect anything less from the exceptional Rahat Fateh Ali Khan? The video, posted by T-Series, gave us a glimpse into the making of the song and how it all came together.

Check the video here:

Also Read: After Salman Khan announces Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, director Kabir Khan says neither script, nor idea ready yet