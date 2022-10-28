5 Deepika Padukone films to watch this weekend feat Love Aaj Kal to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Deepika Padukone is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She has given us some brilliant movies and proved her versatility. Be it romantic, family entertainer, action or comedy, she has been a part of almost all genres. If you are a Deepika fan, then for sure you would want to see her films again. Today we bring to you a list of her films that you can binge-watch this weekend.

A film that will stay close to the heart of every youth. It is an Ayan Mukerji directorial. Be it love or friendship or family, this film has depicted every relationship beautifully. Yeh Hawaani Hai Deewani stars Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles. The highlight of the film had to be Deepika and Ranbir’s crackling chemistry and they indeed make one of the best on-screen pairs. The dialogue, the songs, the scenes everything about this film is a feel-good factor and we bet you will not get bored even if you are watching it for the nth time. No plans this weekend? Then this movie is perfect to amp up your weekend mood and make you feel loved.

Piku

Missing your family after resuming your normal life post-Diwali break? Well, here’s a Deepika Padukone film that will make you feel closer to your family. Piku depicted the relationship between a father and daughter and it is beautifully portrayed by Deepika and Amitabh Bachchan. Both the actors brought their characters to life and most of you would see yourself in Deepika’s character Piku. The way she has a love-hate relationship with her father, the way she cares for his needs and agrees to all his demands is what we love about this film.

Chennai Express

No good movie to watch in the theatre this weekend with your family? Well, this Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan starrer family entertainer will get you hooked even after many years. Be it the fun-loving and naïve SRK in the film who is stuck amidst Tamilians unable to understand their language or the witty Deepika who chalks out a plan to escape from her family to eventually fall in love with the man who is not her father’s choice. The film is a joyride of emotions. This Rohit Shetty film has everything to make your weekend fun and entertaining.

Love Aaj Kal

If anyone asks us to list the best films of Deepika Padukone then Love Aaj Kal will surely be on that list. Her sizzling chemistry with Saif Ali Khan, the songs, their love story, everything about this film was perfect. If you are looking for a film to spend a cosy movie night with your partner this weekend then this Deepika, Saif, Rishi Kapoor starrer can never go wrong.

Tamasha

This list would be incomplete without having Tamasha in it. It hit the right chord and they wouldn’t mind watching this film again. The Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer was not a love story alone but it was about finding what you are truly passionate about in your life. Ranbir-Deepika once again proved that their chemistry is absolutely lovely on-screen.