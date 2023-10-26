5 EXCITING revelations by Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on Koffee With Karan 8 that left us in awe

Season 8 of the famous talk show, Koffee with Karan, has finally graced our screens, unveiling a number of revelations. The dynamic duo, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, marked their first joint appearance on the show, delving deep into the intricacies of their romance, marriage proposal, and private lives. In a heartwarming gesture, they even shared their wedding video, leaving us truly moved.

Among the many revelations, the couple shed light on their covert engagement and offered insights into the reactions of Deepika's family. Here are five fascinating tidbits about Ranveer and Deepika that were previously concealed from the public eye.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s secret engagement in 2015

Love blossomed for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. A romance that started during the film's creation continued over six years, culminating in a fairy-tale wedding in Italy in 2018.

On the infamous Koffee couch, the duo unveiled a well-guarded secret—Ranveer's proposal in 2015 and their engagement, shrouded in secrecy for a remarkable three years. Ranveer shared that there was a moment when he realized Deepika was the one. Fearing the entry of a third party into the narrative, he humorously declared, "mai jaake chappal rakh deta hun,” prompting him to swiftly seal their love with a ring on Deepika's finger.

Ranveer’s realization and the clandestine nature of their engagement have left us utterly awe-inspired.

Ranveer Singh bought an engagement ring ‘beyond his resources’ for Deepika Padukone

When asked about his marriage proposal and the presence of a diamond ring, Ranveer Singh recounted the enchanting chapter that unfolded in the beautiful backdrop of the Maldives. Admitting that the engagement ring he procured was ‘beyond his resources’ at the time, Ranveer emphasized that it was still very impressive. He confessed to not seeking the permission of Deepika’s parents then, citing a lack of maturity.

Describing the dreamy proposal, Ranveer talked about their romantic escapade in the Maldives, where he secretly carried the ring. A sandbank adventure unfolded as a boat transported them to the heart of the sea. In this intimate setting, with only the sea as their witness, Ranveer felt it was the perfect scenario to propose. Ranveer revealed that Deepika was not expecting it and that she got emotional before saying ‘yes.’

Ranveer's proposal sounded straight out of a dream, and it left our hearts in a state of beautiful, emotional chaos.

Reaction of Deepika Padukone’s family to her engagement with Ranveer Singh

In a revelation that added a touch of drama to their love story, Ranveer shared the response of Deepika's family upon learning about their engagement. According to him, the revelation unfolded at a dinner in Bangalore with Deepika's close family friends. Recounting the moment, Ranveer described the sensation of blood rushing from his head as she broke the news unexpectedly. The atmosphere that ensued was one of pin-drop silence.

Advertisement

Ranveer recalled overhearing a heated exchange between Deepika and her mother, where the latter asked, ‘Who is this guy? He proposed marriage and you said yes also?’ He said that it took effort on his part to make a place in Deepika’s mother’s heart.

This dramatic revelation of their engagement is like a scene lifted straight from a blockbuster movie.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Saturday night dancing

Opening up about their relationship to Karan Johar, Deepika unveiled the most special aspect—the ability to keep the child alive within each other. She shared the delightful revelation of their love for dancing and unwinding on Saturday nights. Deepika painted a picture of their routine, describing post-dinner moments spent watching something together, followed by the infectious joy of playing music and dancing until the wee hours of the morning.

The pretty picture date has us all yearning and daydreaming, wishing for a taste of such romantic bliss ourselves.

When Deepika Padukone called Ranveer Singh ‘underconfident’

In a notable evolution of his style, Ranveer, renowned for his flamboyant fashion choices, has undergone a significant transformation, and his wife Deepika played an important role in this shift. Reflecting on a piece of wisdom she shared, Ranveer recounted Deepika's observation, “You come off as supremely confident, but you are under-confident. You should stop distracting people from who you are with all these flashy clothes.”

Deepika's advice to Ranveer offers a glimpse into the depth of their bond, leaving us in awe of their connection.

To catch all the gossip and interesting anecdotes, you can now stream Koffee with Karan 8 on Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Koffee with Karan 8: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s aww-worthy PDA moments that make us believe 'true love exists'