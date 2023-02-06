5 Fun facts to know about Lekha Washington, the actress who was spotted with Imran Khan
Imran Khan and Lekha Washington made headlines in 2021 for their alleged relationship and now their video of hanging out together has gone viral.
Imran Khan was one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He has been away from the limelight for many years now and it wouldn’t be wrong to say that fans miss seeing him on the silver screen. Well, a lot is being said about his personal life over the past couple of months. His married life was on the rocks. The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na star parted ways with his wife and childhood sweetheart Avantika Malik in 2019. The duo who got married in 2011 have a daughter together. Earlier there were reports of Avantika moving on in life with reportedly a new man and now Imran’s latest outing with actress Lekha Washington has sparked dating rumours. Imran and Lekha made headlines in 2021 for their alleged relationship and now, after the video of them walking hand-in-hand has gone viral, fans are speculating that these two are dating for sure. For people wondering who is Lekha Washington? Scroll down to read 5 interesting things about her.
5 things to know about Lekha Washington
- Lekha Washington is an actress who has appeared predominantly in Tamil and Telugu language films. Along with being an actor, she is also an artist and product designer. She has also done theatre in Chennai-based stage plays.
- Lekha Washington’s breakthrough film role was as an independent estranged sister in Jayamkondaan (2008).
- Lekha owns and runs a product design company called Ajji and has recently launched her first range of products in the Pallate store in Mumbai. Interestingly she holds two patents to her name with respect to the products she has created.
- Lekha Washington was signed on to anchor an analysis and interview show during the Indian Premier League which provided coverage of the cricket played.
- Remember the popular film Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola starring Imran Khan and Anushka Sharma? Well, Lekha had a cameo in this film.
Imran Khan and Lekha Washington’s viral video
In the video which is going viral, we can see Imran Khan sporting an uber-cool look. He is wearing a black tee that he paired with blue denim. He has a brown sling bag hung around him while he flaunts the tattoo on his right arm. Lekha on the other hand is wearing a black dress with a white floral print on it. She sports a short hair look with green hair.
Check out Imran Khan and Lekha Washington’s video:
