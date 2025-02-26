5 Govinda movies on Prime Video and Jio Hotstar that you should not miss at any cost: Partner to Hero No. 1

Govinda is one of the ace veteran B-town stars who rules the 90s like a boss. Over the years, he gave some remarkable performances and made the audience laugh with his epic comedy timing. But in the recent past, his fans have been craving to watch him on the big screens again. If you’re also among them who miss the senior actor then here are some of his popular movies that can be enjoyed on OTT.

5 must-watch Govinda movies on Prime Video and Jio Hotstar:

1. Partner

Back in the day, Govinda and David Dhawan’s jodi was unbreakable. It was assumed that if the two artists joined hands in any project, it would definitely be a hit. Well, Partner is a perfect example of that. The talented personalities came together in 2007 and gave Partner, a romantic comedy film which has been entertaining the audience for years. The film also starred Salman Khan, Lara Dutta and Katrina Kaif and can be watching on Jio Hotstar.

2. Hero No. 1

The 90s was an era in which Govinda ruled. During this time, he shared the screen with Karisma Kapoor in the blockbuster hit film, Hero No.1. Directed by David Dhawan, the movie was inspired by Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s 1972 classic, Bawarchi. Fans can stream this comedy-drama on Jio Hotstar.

3. Hadh Kar Di Aapne

Govinda and Rani Mukerji came together in Hadh Kar Di Aapne and made the audience shed happy tears with their effortless comedy. The 2000 Manoj Agrawal film narrates how a detective falls in love with a woman who was impersonating the female he was spying on. The entertainer can be enjoyed on Prime Video.

4. Haseena Maan Jaayegi

Next up in this list of best Govinda movies on OTT is Haseena Maan Jaayegi. It’s another of David Dhawan’s masterpieces that highlighted the acting prowess of the B-town actor. Currently streaming on Prime Video, the comedy film also featured Sanjay Dutt, Karisma Kapoor, and Pooja Batra.

5. Bhagam Bhag

Bhagam Bhag is a commercial success film that can be watched anytime on Prime Video. This Priyadarshan hit film brought to light the epic trio, of Akshay Kumar, Govinda, and Paresh Rawal.

