5 Impactful trailers of 2021: Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah to Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham

We are just a few days away from the year 2021 to end. This year has been quite a ride and it proved to be a great year for all the Bollywood buffs as well. After all, we got back to the theatres and what can be a bigger celebration for all the film lovers than this? Well, like every year this year too we saw a lot of films release, some on OTT and some on the silver screens. But before we decide which film do we have to watch, the first thing a viewer watches is the trailer. So today we are going to list down 5 impactful trailers of the year that surely made a mark in our lives and compelled us to watch the film.

Shershaah

The film starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles was a biopic of Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred in the 1999 Kargil War. The trailer begins with picturesque scenes of Kashmir but everything changes when India is attacked and we see the Indian soldiers heading for a war. The one dialogue of Sidharth that stayed with many after watching the trailer was ‘Tiranga lehra ke aaunga, nahi to usme lipat ke aaunga, par aaunga zaroor’. Showcasing both, Vikram Batra’s passion for his country and his love life, the trailer had got everyone excited to watch the movie and definitely created an impact.

Sardar Udham

Sardar Udham was one of the most loved movies this year and it starred Vicky Kaushal as Sardar Udham Singh. The trailer of this film definitely instilled patriotic vibes and showcased the tough situation that Sardar Udham and his people faced while fighting for the freedom of India. This film focusses on the heartwrenching Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the assassination of Michael O'Dwyer.

Dhamaka

The trailer of Dhamaka definitely created a big ‘dhamaka’ in all our lives. A quite different and impactful tale of news anchor Arjun Pathak played by Kartik Aaryan who is on live interaction with a terrorist planning to kill everyone and bombard Mumbai’s Sea Link. This film also stars Mrunal Thakur in a pivotal role and the trailer got everyone on the edge of their seats.

Jersey

Shahid Kapoor plays a helpless father in this film who has no money to gift his son on his birthday. A great cricketer earlier but now nothing less than a loser, this tale is about how a 36-year-old man following his passion and giving himself a second chance in life. The trailer definitely hit all the right chords of your heart and will get you emotional.

83

Remember the 1983 Cricket World Cup where India made a historical win? Well, not many were born then to witness this epic moment but worry not as Kabir Khan has got the tale of Kapil Dev and his teammates in the form of a film. Starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, the trailer of the film will get all the cricket lovers excited to watch it.

