5 interesting revelations: Karan Johar on love life, being called Bollywood's Sima Taparia and more

Over the years, we have seen Karan Johar quizzing Bollywood celebrities on Koffee With Karan, asking them about their personal as well as professional lives. However, the tables were turned this time around as KJo joined Twinkle Khanna for a chat session for Tweak India, during which he candidly talked about his body image issues, opened up about his relationships, his journey in Bollywood, and a lot more! Below, we have listed down 5 revelations he made, while talking to Twinkle. Karan Johar on his body image issues

Karan Johar has often talked about his body image issues, and during this chat with Twinkle, he said that he still hasn’t gotten over being teased for being on the heavier side, even though it was years ago. He mentioned that he doesn’t wear fitted clothes, and prefers to wear oversized clothes as anything tight-fitted bothers him to no end. “That’s where the fashion and bling came in, to make me feel good about myself. When I am changing my t-shirt, I am still worried, like who is looking. More than the weight, the word pansy bothered me, that was not my identity and that was what it had become,” said Karan Johar.

Karan Johar responds to being called the ‘Sima aunty’ of the movie business Twinkle Khanna told Karan Johar that he is referred to as the ‘Sima aunty’ of the movie business. “You keep doing this matchmaking and your father did the same thing. When I was speaking to Waheeda Rahman, she mentioned that your father fixed up her marriage, it’s some genetic predisposition to get people together,” she said. Karan Johar agreed with Twinkle, and said that it was he who introduced Siddharth Roy Kapur to Vidya Balan. He said that it makes him extremely happy, and that it’s one of the agendas in his life. He further added, “Vidya called me the other day. It was her 12th anniversary, and I had introduced her to Siddharth Roy Kapoor. I was so touched by this call, more than any feedback for a film,” he said. Karan Johar recalls his father’s reaction after he wrote 'lots of love' on cheques Karan Johar talked about how much he enjoyed signing autographs at an award show during the ‘non-selfie’ days. Upon returning to the office, his father Yash Chopra asked him to sign a few cheques. KJo mentioned that he ended up writing ‘lots of love’ on the cheques. “So my father barged in and said, ‘They don’t want your love, they want your money,’” said Karan.

Karan Johar on how he made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Karan Johar worked as an assistant to Aditya Chopra, in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. After that, he made his directorial debut with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. When asked about how that happened, Karan shared that during DDLJ, he had become friends with Shah Rukh Khan. It was then that Shah Rukh randomly told him he should make a movie, and that he would star in it. Karan agreed and said that he would do so after 6-7 years, but Shah Rukh insisted he should do it immediately after DDLJ. “And then Kajol was sitting there and she said if he (SRK) does it even I'll do it, we'll have good fun. I came back, my dad got a call from Shah Rukh and he was like ‘I want your son to direct a film and tell him to start working on a story’,” said Karan. He then went to meet Shah Rukh on the sets of Chaahat in 1996, and he roughly narrated the story. Shah Rukh was on board, and a year later, Karan Johar was ready with the screenplay, and the movie was made. Karan Johar says he has never been in a ‘solid relationship’ in his life During the conversation, Karan Johar also opened up about his love life, and said that he hasn’t been in a solid relationship in all his life. “There have been fleeting instances that I felt could have been a relationship, but it never fructified. I am the first one to run out. I also feel like I am really messed up in that department,” he said. He said that it’s an issue and he has spoken to therapists and psychologists regarding this. He added that the moment the love becomes intense, he begins feeling ‘caged’ and needs to exit. “The moment when I don’t have that love, I start chasing it,” he said.

