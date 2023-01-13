5 interesting things about Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Pathaan you didn't know
The countdown for the release of the much-awaited film of 2023 Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham has begun.
The countdown for the release of the much-awaited film of 2023 Pathaan has begun. Recently, after a long wait, the trailer of the film was released and we bet fans are already jumping with joy. Social media is buzzing with reviews about the film and fans cannot stop going gaga over it. The film starring SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is here to rock our worlds with the new action avatar of the stars. As we always say that Pathaan is not just a film but it is an emotion of several fans who are waiting with bated breaths to see SRK on the silver screen after almost 4 years. The chiseled body of King Khan had already become the talk of the town after the release of the song Besharam Rang. His female fans have been drooling over his packs since then and today after the trailer launch we bet everyone must have fallen a tad bit more in love with the star and his looks. But now director Sidharth Anand has opened up about certain secrets of Pathaan.
Sidharth Anand reveals secrets about Pathaan
In a video shared by YRF’s Instagram handle, we can see Pathaan’s director Sidharth Anand revealing some secrets about his film and his actors Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Check out the top 8 things he spoke about Pathaan.
What can we expect when Pathaan takes on Jim?
Fireworks and brutal action
Did the actors train in any form of combat for the film?
Lots, riding bikes on ice, riding on top of trains, and jujitsu among others
How long was the pre-production of Pathaan?
2 years of intense prep across the world
How long did SRK not cut his hair for this long hair look?
It’s shocking but ya SRK’s hair grows very fast. So we anticipated a long time but it took 3 months.
How much action does Deepika do in the film?
As much as the boys
Pathaan Advance Bookings Have Started On A Historic Note Overseas
The advances for Pathaan have already open in international markets like Germany and the early response to the ticket sales suggest that Pathaan well might take a record opening/ near record opening for a Hindi Film in the international markets. The initial anticipation in the international markets, that too without a trailer launch, is primarily to see Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen after a long gap and SRK is unconditionally among the biggest crowd-pullers of Indian cinema in the international markets. As far as India is concerned, the announcements on opening of advance booking will follow, now that the trailer of Pathaan has released.
Shah Rukh Khan Has An Exciting Line-Up Of Movies
Talking of Pathaan, it marks the fourth collaboration of SRK and Deepika Padukone after having worked on films like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. The Siddharth Anand directorial is set to release on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. After Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in the Atlee-directed Jawan, which is set for a June 2023 opening. The film features SRK with Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi among others. He ends 2023 with the Rajkumar Hirani directed Dunki, which is set for a Christmas 2023 release.
