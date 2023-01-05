5 interesting things Sana Saeed revealed about her American fiance Csaba Wagner

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Sana Saeed was one of the most loved child actors in Bollywood. Her stint as the 8-year-old daughter of Shah Rukh Khan in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai won a lot of hearts. Well today, she has grown up into a gorgeous woman and stunned us in films like Student Of The Year. The actress often grabs the limelight for her fashion game but this time she was in the headlines for a special reason. The diva recently got engaged and the video of her dreamy proposal with her boyfriend has been going viral. Sana’s boyfriend Csaba Wagner recently shared a video of him proposing to his ladylove and made us all go awwww. We recently shared all the details about Csaba in our earlier article. In a recent interview with The Times Of India, Sana opened up about her fiance and revealed a lot of things. Scroll down to read about the things Sana spoke about Csaba.

Sana Saeed talks to Csaba Wagner’s family in sign language

Sana Saeed revealed that Csaba Wagner’s family mostly speak Hungarian and not English hence she usually communicates with them using sign language while Csaba explains everything to her.

Sana Saeed met Csaba Wagner on a dating app

For people who wonder how did Sana meet her boyfriend who now has become her fiance? Answering this question, the actress revealed that she met her American boyfriend on a dating app. The actress had gone to Los Angeles to study acting and filmmaking. On her friend's insistence, she joined a dating app. The actress quipped that she had never been on one before this and this is where she met Csaba.

Sana Saeed reveals common things between her and Csaba Wagner

Sana Saeed quipped that they have a lot of things in common between them which include their love for movies and understanding cinema in depth.

Sana’s family is excited to meet Csaba

Sana revealed that Csaba’s family is in Hungary which is on the border with Ukraine so it is very difficult for her family to fly from India. She added that hopefully, they will come to India very soon because her family is extremely excited to meet Csaba.

The last thing that Sana revealed was that Csaba is an American citizen from Hungary and has lived in LA for more than 11 years

Who is Csaba Wagner?

Sana Saeed’s boyfriend Csaba Wagner is a Los Angeles-based sound designer and also has his hands in business based in Los Angeles and lives there. Csaba is a company Director and Supervising Sound Designer at Sweet Justice Sound Inc. According to information available on the internet, he was born in Hungary. His inclination toward sound and music started when he was just 8 years old. But, it was only when he was 24 years old that he shifted to LA to work as a sound designer on films and games. Csaba often shares pictures with the actress. He has just over 800 followers on Instagram. You can see many beautiful pictures of Sana on Csaba's Instagram account. Csaba has extended sounds for various projects alongside big names in Hollywood.

Csaba Wagner took to his Instagram handle to share an adorable video. It was while ringing in 2023 that he proposed to his longtime girlfriend Sana Saeed. In the video, we can see the actress looking gorgeous in a black bodycon dress. She wore this dress which had a thigh-high slit on one side. The actress left her hair open and paired a pair of black knee-high boots with her dress. On the other hand, Csaba can be seen twinning in a black shirt and blue denim. He looked handsome as he held the ring in his hand and can be seen going down on his knees, while Sana, on the other hand, seems to be pleasantly surprised at being proposed. The video also features Sana showing off her engagement ring and some adorable pictures of the couple. Sharing this video, Csaba in the caption, dropped heart and ring emoticons. Soon after he shared the post and tagged Sana, her industry friends flooded the comment section. Parzaan Dastur commented, "Congrats Sana!" Tanuj Virwani commented, "Wowwwww congratulations," followed by a heart emoticon. Mukti Mohan wrote, "Whooaa. Stay blessed you two!!Congratulations."