5 light-hearted movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and Zee5 on a hectic weekday: Golmaal to Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety

A new week has just begun. While the weekend is far away, there are several other ways to unwind after a hectic day at work and one among them is watching a light-hearted entertainer. Keeping this in mind, we curated this list of movies that can be enjoyed from the comfort of your home to eliminate work stress during the week. From Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety to Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, this has something for everyone. Read on!

5 movies on OTT to unwind during the week:

1. Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is a no-brainer entertainer that guarantees loads of laughter throughout its way. The 2018 romantic comedy film became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of the year thanks to its hilarious storyline, epic dialogues, and commendable performances by Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, and Sunny Singh. Written and directed by Luv Ranjan, the blockbuster hit film can be enjoyed on Prime Video and MX Player.

2. Golmaal: Fun Unlimited

Another gem of a film that can be enjoyed on Prime Video and MX Player is Golmaal: Fun Unlimited. Considered a modern cult film, this Rohit Shetty movie is great for a quick pick-me-up after having a bad or tiring day at work. Just enjoy this comedy film starring Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, and Sharman Joshi, and forget everything about the day that way.

3. Veere Di Wedding

Next up in this list of light-hearted movies is Veere Di Wedding. This film must already be the top pick of cinephiles who just want pure entertainment without having to pay undivided attention to how the story flows. Those with a Netflix subscription can enjoy Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania’s female buddy comedy film any time of the week.

4. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is about an Indian couple who tries to save their relationship and their reputation after their private video CD is stolen. While they face a series of unexpected difficulties, this Raaj Shaandilyaa film streaming on Netflix guarantees nothing but pure entertainment.

5. Mr. India

Lastly, we have this evergreen classic movie Mr. India, which is currently streaming on Zee5, among other OTT platforms. If you’re missing watching Anil Kapoor and Sridevi on the big screen then this Shekhar Kapur-helmed superhero film is a must-watch.

