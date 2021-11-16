5 Members of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family killed in a road accident; Report

In a tragic incident, at least 5 members of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family were killed in a road accident on Tuesday morning. The incident happened on National Highway number 333 in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district. As mentioned in Hindustan Times, the accident occurred after the vehicle in which they were traveling collided with a truck. Reportedly, the deceased, all residents of Jamui, are members of one family, a senior police officer said. The family was returning to their native village of Jamui from a funeral in Patna.

As per reports, the family members had gone to attend the last rites of Geeta Devi, the sister of senior Haryana police officer OP Singh. OP Singh is the brother-in-law of Sushant Singh Rajput. Confirming the incident, Lakhisarai superintendent of police (SP) Sushil Kumar said that it was a massive collision between a truck and a Sumo [an SUV] in which ten persons were returning from Patna. “Six persons including the driver of the Sumo were killed on the spot while four injured have been shifted to a hospital in critical condition,” he added.

Police further said that two among the injured Balmukund Singh and Dil Khush Singh have been sent to Patna for treatment, while the remaining two, Balmiki Singh and Tonu Singh have been admitted at Lakhisarai district hospital. The bodies of the deceased have been sent to the hospital for post-mortem.

The deceased were identified as Laljit Singh (brother-in-law of OP Singh), his two sons Amit Shekhar, Ram Chandra Singh, Baby Devi, Anita Devi and driver Preetam Kumar.

