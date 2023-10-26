5 moments from Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's wedding video that made us go 'we want what they have'

Admit it or not, the hype and excitement around celebrity weddings is unmatched. When Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in 2018 and dropped their first wedding pictures, fans went absolutely gaga over the lovely couple. Fast forward to 5 years, and the couple has finally unveiled their wedding video, on Koffee With Karan season 8.

5 best moments from Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s wedding video

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding video was so wholesome, we had happy tears after watching it. From emotional moments to their fun speeches and dreamy wedding ceremonies- Ranveer and Deepika’s wedding video proves that fairytales really do come true! Now that the wedding video is finally out, let’s take a look at some of the most remarkable moments that left us gushing over them!

Ranveer Singh’s speech for Deepika Padukone

The wedding video begins with Ranveer Singh being in awe of the fact that he is marrying Deepika. He said, “Six years back, if you told me, ‘son one day you will marry Deepika Padukone’, I'd be like 'You've gone crazy.'” He then added that he did something right in his life that he is marrying Deepika. Clearly, Ranveer doesn’t shy away from showing his affection for his ladylove, and this video is proof!

Ranveer Singh’s sweet gesture

Here’s another moment that completely has our hearts! Ranveer appears to be wiping Deepika’s tears with his pinky finger, while the actress gets mehendi applied on her hands. The simple yet sweet gesture has left us swooning over them.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s fun moments before tying the knot

We got a glimpse of Ranveer and Deepika’s playful chemistry, and it's just so adorable! Just before heading to the mandap, Ranveer comes over to meet his ladylove. As he waits for her at the door, she stays hidden and doesn’t come in front of him until the ceremony. “I’ll see you in a bit. No peeping,” she says, while Ranveer declares his love for her before heading for the ceremony. Isn’t this the kind of love we all wish for?

Ranveer rejoices after Deepika puts a ring on his finger

One particular moment shows Ranveer Singh rejoicing as Deepika puts a ring on his finger. Their joy knows no bounds, and the moment is so precious!

Deepika Padukone’s dad speaking about Ranveer Singh

One of the major highlights of Ranveer and Deepika’s wedding video is the actress’ dad Prakash Padukone speaking about Ranveer. He said how Ranveer is the exact opposite of their family, and perhaps, that is just what was needed! “He is very fond of her. He is exactly the opposite of our family. We are all very quiet, but I think it's a good change because we are a very boring family, all four of us. But I think he'll bring some life,” he said.

There was another cute moment between Ranveer Singh and his father. Ranveer’s dad is seen kissing him on the cheek, and the show of affection is just too cute for words.

Their wedding trailer is dreamy, magical, and everything that fairytales are made of! What was your favorite moment from the video? Let us know in the comments below!

