5 moments that prove Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar's strong bond with each others’ families

Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are taking their love a step ahead as the couple is going to tie the knot on February 19. The pre-wedding festivities of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have kick-started. One of the most loved couples of the tinsel town has celebrated their Mehendi ceremony on February 17 in presence of family members and friends. The Sangeet ceremony will happen on February 18.

Farhan and Shibani are dating each other and are in love head over heels. They never shy away from appreciating each other. In the course of their dating period, the duo bonded really well with each other’s families and friends too. They were often seen spending time with them and shared that on social media. Last month, Shibani had also joined Farhan to celebrate his father and lyricist Javed Akhtar’s birthday with close friends and family members.

Take a look at five sweets moments where Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar bonded really with their families:

1. When Shibani joined Farhan for Javed Akhtar’s birthday

2. When Shibani attended Diwali Puja at Farhan’s home

3. When Shibani welcomed New Year with Farhan’s kids

4. When Farhan celebrated Christmas with Shibani’s friends and family

5. When Farhan bonded well with Shibani’s sister Anusha

Reportedly, Farhan and Shibani have set a special dress code for their wedding on their big day. The guests have been asked to wear easy colours like pastels and whites for the wedding. The couple has taken care of the comfort of their guest and have booked all the luxurious bungalows in and around Khandala for their guests. The bungalows have pools and other amenities to ensure a comfortable stay.

