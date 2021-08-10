5 months pregnant with Jeh, Kareena Kapoor Khan romanced Aamir Khan for a song in Laal Singh Chaddha

Pregnancy is considered to be one of the most beautiful phases in any women's life. Generally, it is believed that a pregnant lady should not stress herself much and relax at home. But, breaking all these norms, our Bollywood actresses are proving that how nothing can stop them, not even their pregnancy. Kareena Kapoor Khan is one such actress who has proved in both her pregnancies that she is unstoppable. Most of you must be aware that the actress was shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha with during her second pregnancy. But, did you know that she shot for a romantic scene with Mr perfectionist when she was 5 months pregnant?

Yes! You heard that right. Kareena Kapoor Khan recently launched her book titled Kareena Kapoor's Pregnancy Bible the ultimate manual for moms-to-be, for which she held an Instagram live with her BFF . In this live session, Kareena shared all these details with her fans. Talking about her second pregnancy, the actress revealed that she shot for Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan when she was 5 months pregnant. Not just that, Bebo also romanced Aamir for a particular scene.

Well, this is not the first time that Kareena has made headlines for working during her pregnancy. Even when Bebo was pregnant with Taimur, the actress was unstoppable.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared everything about both her pregnancy journeys in this pregnancy bible. The book is now available on Amazon.

Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, this movie is an official Hindi-language remake of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump.

