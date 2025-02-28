5 movies to enjoy with besties over the weekend on Prime Video and Zee5; Girls Will Be Girls to Hum Tum

Everyone has their own way to unwind and recharge over the weekends so that they’re prepared for the upcoming week. While some like to party hard and go all out, others like to binge-watch their favorite content from the comfort of their homes. Well, if you’re also someone who is planning to Netflix and chill with your besties coming weekend, then you’re in luck. We’ve handpicked some amazing movies that can be streamed on OTT platforms. Read on!

5 movies to enjoy with besties over the weekend online:

1. Girls Will Be Girls

Where to watch: Prime Video

Last year, writer-director Shuchi Talati came up with the coming-of-age drama film, Girls Will Be Girls. Through the movie, she delicately explored a teenager’s sexual awakening and her romance with another female. Starring Preeti Panigrahi, Kani Kusruti, and Kesav Binoy Kiron in key roles, the movie is set in a boarding school and won the Independent Spirit John Cassavetes Award.

2. Hum Tum

Where to watch: Prime Video

Hum Tum is a classic, a masterpiece created by Kunal Kohli, which can be watched anytime and anywhere. It’s a light-hearted film showcasing the love-hate relationship between two friends who end up falling for each other over the years, in the most unusual way. Hence, this Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji-led movie is a must watch with friends over the weekend.

3. Mujhse Dosti Karoge!

Where to watch: Prime Video

Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s love triangle in this language romantic comedy film became a rage, back in the day. Everyone was asking ‘Mujhse Dosti Karoge!’ to their love interest and singing the popular tracks when the film was originally released in 2002. If you’re a 90s or 2000s born, this movie will refresh all your good childhood memories.

4. Mrs.

Where to watch: Zee5

Sanya Malhotra is receiving ample amount of love for her recently-released movie. Mrs. The Arati Kadav film showcased the ordeal of a newly married Indian woman who leaves her dreams and aspirations behind and works dedicatedly to impress the patriarch in the family. But despite her efforts, she fails to live up to society’s expectations.

5. Maine Pyar Kiya

Where to watch: Zee5

Lastly, we have this cute love story, Maine Pyar Kiya, helmed by Sooraj Barjatya. In his first leading role, Salman Khan won over the hearts of the audience. The female lead, actress Bhagyashree, also gave a memorable performance in her debut movie.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!