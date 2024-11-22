5 Netflix movies and shows that capture the glamour and glitz of city life

Netflix offers a diverse collection of films and shows that capture the hustle and bustle of big-city life, showcasing the challenges, opportunities, and emotional nuances of urban living. From the relentless pursuit of dreams to the complexities of relationships in a fast-paced environment, these stories delve into the heart of metropolitan chaos.

Movies and shows like The White Tiger, Ankahi Kahaniya, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, and Masaba Masaba explore themes of ambition, class divides, love, and self-discovery. Through vivid storytelling and compelling characters, these films paint a rich tapestry of life in big cities, highlighting both their allure and harsh realities.

5 Netflix movies and shows that are full of the glitz and glamor of big cities:

Masaba Masaba

Masaba Masaba is a vibrant Netflix series blending fiction and reality, inspired by the life of designer-turned-actress Masaba Gupta.

The show follows Masaba and her mother, veteran actress Neena Gupta, as they navigate the highs and lows of fame, family, and personal growth in Mumbai’s fast-paced, glamorous world. Set against the backdrop of big-city life, it highlights the challenges of juggling career aspirations, social pressures, and relationships.

With its witty writing and relatable moments, Masaba Masaba offers a fresh perspective on modern urban life, capturing the hustle, charm, and chaos of living and thriving in a bustling metropolis.

Fitoor

Fitoor, a romantic drama inspired by Charles Dickens' Great Expectations, explores love, heartbreak, and ambition set against the contrasting worlds of Kashmir’s serene beauty and Delhi’s bustling urban chaos.

The film follows Noor (Aditya Roy Kapur), an artist from humble beginnings, as he navigates his passion for Firdaus (Katrina Kaif), the enigmatic muse raised in privilege by her controlling mother, Begum Hazrat (Tabu).

Through Noor’s journey, the film delves into the stark realities of big-city life—its relentless pursuit of success, emotional struggles, and societal divides. Fitoor portrays urban life's intensity and the impact of love and art within its complexity.

Ankahi Kahaniya

Ankahi Kahaniya, a Netflix anthology film, presents three poignant stories that unravel the complexities of love, loneliness, and connection in the vast, impersonal expanse of Mumbai. Directed by three acclaimed filmmakers, the narratives delve into the lives of ordinary individuals searching for intimacy and meaning amidst the chaos of big-city life.

The film explores themes of alienation, fleeting relationships, and unspoken desires, reflecting the emotional undercurrents often masked by Mumbai's relentless pace.

Through its heartfelt storytelling and nuanced characters, Ankahi Kahaniya captures the struggles and beauty of urban existence, offering a bittersweet ode to life in a bustling metropolis.

The White Tiger

The White Tiger, based on Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize-winning novel, is a gripping tale of ambition, class struggle, and survival in modern India. The film follows Balram Halwai (Adarsh Gourav), a poor villager who rises to become a successful entrepreneur, navigating the stark contrasts between rural poverty and urban wealth.

Set against the backdrop of bustling metropolises like Delhi, the story highlights the gritty realities of big-city life, including corruption, exploitation, and inequality.

Through Balram’s journey, The White Tiger explores the dark underbelly of urban society while portraying the relentless drive and cunning required to break free from systemic oppression.

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, is a bold exploration of womanhood, societal norms, and aspirations in the fast-evolving urban landscape of Greater Noida. The film follows two cousins, Dolly (Konkona Sen Sharma) and Kitty (Bhumi Pednekar), as they navigate their desires, challenges, and personal transformations.

Dolly, a middle-class wife and mother, questions her stagnant life, while Kitty embraces the independence of big-city life through a job at a dating app call center.

The film vividly portrays the complexities of urban living—ambition, judgment, freedom, and the pursuit of identity—against a backdrop of modern societal expectations.

So, let us know which is your favorite.

