5 Netflix movies with underrated friendships that didn't get the attention they deserved

Every Bollywood film imparts a lesson. Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies emphasizes the importance of honoring women's freedom and aspirations, while Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki illustrates how sheer determination can help people achieve the impossible. While viewers are entertained by the engaging storylines, music, acting, and stunning visuals, they often overlook the subtle yet significant friendships between the characters.

Here, we present a selection of Netflix movies featuring these underrated friendships that truly deserve your recognition!

5 Netflix movies showcasing underrated friendships:

1. Laapataa Ladies

Star cast: Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, Ravi Kishan, Rachna Gupta

Genre: Comedy/Drama

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

Year of release: 2023

Director: Kiran Rao

Rao returned to the director’s chair after years and delivered a film that won her accolades and lauds in equal measures. While everyone focused on the journey of the two misplaced brides, Phool Kumari and Jaya Tripathi Singh, they turned a blind eye to the friendship that Jaya shared with the very talented Rachna Gupta, who played Poonam (Deepak's bhabhi) in the entertainer.

Poonam accepted Jaya with open arms at her house and eventually opened up about her feelings with the stranger. She found a confidant and pal in her which was missing due to the absence of her husband. The little interaction they had in the film showcases how Poonam was impressed by Jaya’s caliber and deep inside, wanted to be like her.

2. PK

Star cast: Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, Boman Irani, Saurabh Shukla, Sanjay Dutt

Genre: Sci-fi/Satire

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Year of release: 2014

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

In PK, Aamir Khan played the humanoid alien who landed on Earth and lost the only device that would help him return to his planet. During his expedition on the human-populated planet, he meets Jaggu, a journalist who tries to help him. As the duo tries to find ways to send the alien home, they develop a selfless bond laced with nights of laughter and sometimes anger and frustration. But isn’t that what friendship really is?

In the end, while both of them were happy to have accomplished their mission, the audience could feel the sadness in their eyes on parting ways and realizing they might not meet again ever.

3. Kabir Singh

Star cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi

Genre: Dark Romance/Psychological drama

IMDb rating: 7.0/10

Year of release: 2019

Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Kabir Singh tells the tale of a wealthy doctor who spirals into self-destruction upon assuming that his ladylove has married someone else. Without looking for answers, he leads a life that makes people sympathize with him and his situation. But throughout his rough phase, he had one person by his side and that was his pal Shiva (played by Soham Majumdar).

While he stood by Singh like a rock, Shiva also didn’t lose any opportunity to make him realize his mistake, even though it meant facing the wrath of the angry and rude Kabir. On the other hand, Kabir also proved to be a good friend who pushed Shiva to get out of the tiny, dingy clinic and use his talent to do something big.

4. Jab Harry Met Sejal

Star cast: Anushka Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan, Aru Krishansh Verma, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Evelyn Sharma

Genre: Comedy/Romance/Drama

IMDb rating: 5.1/10

Year of release: 2017

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Next up in this list of Netflix movies with underrated friendships is Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal. While it explores the relationship between a depressed middle-aged tour guide and a chirpy girl, it also showcases the bond that Harry shares with his friend Mayank (played by Aru Krishansh Verma).

5. Dunki

Star cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Anil Grover, Vikram Kochhar, Vicky Kaushal

Genre: Adventure/Comedy

IMDb rating: 6.5/10

Year of release: 2023

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Lastly, in this list of Netflix movies with underrated friendships is Dunki. The movie narrates how a couple of friends from Punjab are adamant about moving abroad for better opportunities. While learning English and putting their heart and soul into realizing their dream, they crossed paths with Hardy (played by Shah Rukh Khan), an ex-soldier from the Indian Army, who helps Manu reach London in return for his brother’s kindness. While the movie didn’t get much appreciation, Hardy’s strong bond and friendship with all the other characters is worth mentioning.

Just like these, viewers can also watch films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Vicky Donor, Dear Zindagi, Three Idiots, Gully Boy, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, and Rockstar, among others that showcase friendship in full glory. Do you have any other movies about underrated friendship to add to this list? Share with us in the comments section!

