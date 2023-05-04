5 pics of Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha prove their romance is for REAL

Parineeti Chopra has been hitting headlines lately for her rumoured romance with AAP leader Raghav Chadha. It all started after the duo was spotted enjoying lunch and dinner dates in the city in the month of March. Since then, several reports have been doing the rounds about their wedding. Though the rumoured love birds have remained tight-lipped but their appearances say it all. On Wednesday, Parineeti and Raghav were seen watching the IPL match at Mohali's stadium and their pictures are all over the Internet. Amid their engagement and wedding rumours, here's taking a look at their five pictures that prove their comfort and bond with each other.

1. The first appearance

In March this year, Parineeti and Raghav were seen exiting a restaurant post enjoying their lunch date in the city. The paparazzi spotted them together and the duo happily posed for them too. The first pictures and videos of them took over the Internet by storm. The rumours of them dating each other started soon after.

2. Date night out

On the same day, the alleged couple was seen stepping out for a dinner date in the city. They were seen twinning in white shirts. Parineeti was caught blushing as she posed with Raghav for the paparazzi. The duo truly looked made for each other in the picture.

3. Airport diaries

Parineeti and Raghav left everyone surprised after they made a joint appearance at Mumbai airport. The actress was seen sporting a black top and a matching overcoat paired with denim jeans while Raghav was seen wearing a shirt and denim jeans. Both of them couldn't stop blushing while the paparazzi were asking them to pose together. They refrained from posing together. The duo sat in their car and zoomed off.

4. Hide and seek

Interestingly, amid their roka rumours, Parineeti and Raghav were clicked together outside Delhi airport recently. It seemed like the preparations for their big day are in full swing. They looked fazed out when the media captured them in the capital. According to the reports, Parineeti and Raghav will exchange rings on May 13 in Delhi. They will reportedly seal the deal in October this year. It is also being said that Priyanka Chopra might attend the wedding since she will be in India around the same time for an event.

5. New date spot alert

On May 3rd, Parineeti and Raghav stormed the Internet after they were seen enjoying Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match in Mohali. The duo looked quite happy and cozy as their fans clicked pictures of them in the stadium. The alleged couple even waved at their fans. In one of the pictures, Parineeti was seen leaning on Raghav's shoulder and flaunting a fancy ring. The pictures and videos have added extra fuel to the relationship rumours.

