5 power dialogues from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees that will make you miss King Khan more

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees clocked five years on January 25. Ever since the movie got released in the year 2017, it made a special place in the hearts of audiences. From storyline to dialogues to acting, the movie is surely one of the best artwork of the King Khan. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles, the action crime drama was directed by Rahul Dholakia and was bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment.

The movie featured Shah Rukh Khan as Raees Bhai, Nawazuddin Siddiqui as ACP Majmudar and Mahira Khan as Mohsina. It was a ‘dialogue-heavy’ film and some of them literally fired like a bullet. Since Shah Rukh Khan is missing in action for a very long time and his last movie Zero was released in 2018, Raees’ anniversary makes his fans miss him more. The way Shah Rukh Khan delivered the dialogues of Raees was simply powerful and endearing.

Here are five unforgettable dialogues from Raees:

1. Ammi jaan kehti thi, koi dhandha chhota nahi hota aur dhande se bada koi dharma nahi hota.

2. Baniye ka dimaag, miyaan bhai ki daring.

3. Gujarat ki hawa me vyapar hai saheb. Meri saans toh rok loge lekin iss hawa ko kaise rokoge.

4. Main dhandha karta hu, dharma ka dhandha nahi karta.

5. Jo dhande ke liye sahi wo sahi, jo dhandhe ke liye galat who galat. Issey jyada kabhi socha nahi.

Tell us which one of these is your favourite? Comment below.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan fans trend 'We Miss You SRK' amid his absence from Twitter since Aryan Khan's case