5 Quotes from Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif teaching us the secret of perfect marriage and how to have a happily ever after

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most admired couples in Bollywood, and they have a unique love story. The couple kept their relationship private for several years until they finally got married in an intimate destination wedding on December 9, 2024, at a luxury heritage retreat near Ranthambore, Rajasthan. Despite their different backgrounds and immense success, they navigate through different journeys and have formed a successful marriage. The couple is still in love and has a loyal, respectful, and happy marriage.

Here are five quotes from Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif that teach us how to find a perfect balance in our marriages.

1. Vicky believes that it is important to understand your partner's unique schedule

During an interview with Instant Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal shared that he and Katrina Kaif are actors and don't have a 9-to-5 schedule. They also don't necessarily get weekend-offs. So, it's important to understand and respect your partner's unique schedule.

He said, "One pro would be that we understand our schedules aren't nine-to-five, there are no Sundays, weekdays or weekends. So, that understanding is there."

2. Vicky Kaushal occasionally compromises to avoid further conflicts

The question of who is at fault and who will apologize for silly issues can often become a big conflict in a marriage. So, Vicky Kaushal shared his take on the same. In the same interview with Instant Bollywood, he shared that he sometimes apologizes when he isn't at fault to avoid conflict.

He said, "Sometimes I admit when it's not my mistake also. Drama kisse chahiye yaar, admit karke life simple ho jaati hai (Who needs the drama? Owning up makes life simpler)."

3. Katrina's idea on the important things in a relationship

Nowadays, several perceptions exist about what is important in a marriage and what is not. However, during her appearance at Koffee with Karan, Katrina shared that she was initially overwhelmed by Vicky's strong principles. Over time, she has understood that fun and frills are not the most important aspects of life. Rather, the focus should be on what can take you ahead as a couple in the long run.

She said, "His principles and values are so strong, and that, to me, was overwhelming. This is not my first relationship. So by that time, you know what are the important things. The important things are not necessarily the frills and the fun, but it's what's going to take you through in the long run. The most desirable thing about Vicky is how self-assured he is."

4. Vicky shared how Katrina kept him grounded

The bond between a husband and wife is close, and your partner can play the most important role in giving you vital reality checks. During a conversation with the Goodtimes, Vicky Kaushal talked about how he has learned a lot from Katrina, and she has kept him grounded.

He stated, "I really learn from her a lot, and she really grounds me. She is like a mirror to me. She would state hard facts that I need to know and hear. And you always need that person with you."

5. Vicky Kaushal revealed that he and Katrina discuss everything before making a decision

Couples often misunderstand each other over small and big decisions in their marriage. However, in a conversation with GQ, the Bad Newz actor mentioned how he and Katrina make it a point to discuss everything from food ordering to serious life decisions.

Vicky revealed "From the silliest things, like what food to order online to where to vacation to more serious subjects, we (Vicky and Katrina) have elaborate discussions on everything, and only when it works for both of us do we decide what to do."

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Bad Newz. He is currently working on Chhaava and has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War in his kitty. At the same time, Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.

