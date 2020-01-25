5 Reasons to watch out for Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D

From Prabhu Deva’s unbeatable magic to Nora Fatehi's jaw dropping dance movies, here why should watch out for Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan starrer Street Dancer 3D.

and are all set to reunite on screen for the third instalment of Remo Dsouza's Street Dancer 3D. The movie has been in the news for a long time now and well, we have all be waiting for the film to hit the screens. Now that the movie has rightly taken over the screens, it looks like there's more than just one reason to watch it out.

1. Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the leading role

In the second instalment of this dance drama, ABCD2, we have already seen their chemistry and oh boy, did they hit it off just fine. Their chemistry has been one to go gaga over and now that they are back together, we can't miss out on this phenomenal film.

2. Nora Fatehi's firangi touch

Nora Fatehi does bring a lot on the table than just the hotness quotient. The Dilbara beauty floors us every single time she comes on the screen and with Street Dancer 3D too, there's nothing that has changed. Of whayeber we have seen her, and everything that we get to see in the film, there's a lot to look out for.

3. The musical saga that it is

The movie also has to offer an impressive list of songs, and while some of them are mere remixes, songs like the new version of Muqabala, and many others manage to leave a mark just fine. The back ground score and the face off songs, all of them tune in to create the perfect album.

4. Prabhudeva's magical touch

If for nothing, we have to watch out for the film simply because it sees Prabhudeva in a cameo role. We have witnessed his magic in the last instalment as well, but this time, it is likley to get bigger and better, just like the movie itself.

5. For the love of dance

Hear it from the horse's mouth, if you asks someone who has seen the film, there's more than just music and dance that the movie brings on the plate. With all the emotions and the backdrop of the movie, the movie deserves a watch and rightly so.

