5 reasons why Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan are a blockbuster combo

Akshay Kumar doesn’t miss out a chance to surprise his fans. From the announcements for his upcoming projects to not shying away with experimenting with his looks, Akshay always has something new to offer to his fans. Keeping up this trajectory, the Khiladi Kumar took the social media by a storm as he announced his next project as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan wherein he will be collaborating with Tiger Shroff. Produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Vashu Bhagnani, the team had unveiled an over 2 min teaser announced and it has taken the social media by a storm.

The teaser had Tiger flaunting his action skills along with Akshay Kumar who has been touted as the Khiladi Kumar in the industry. While Akshay has been addressed as Bade Miyan in the film, Tiger has been referred to Chote Miyan. Sharing the teaser, Akshay wrote, “The year you debuted in this world, I debuted in films. Phir bhi muqabla karoge Chote Miyan? Chal phir ho jaye full-on action!” As Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is eyeing for a Christmas 2023 release, here’s why Akshay and Tiger are making for a blockbuster combo.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s first collaboration

Tiger Shroff created a massive buzz when he had collaborated with Hrithik Roshan in War and we had loved their jodi absolutely. And now the Baaghi star is collaborating with Akshay Kumar for the first time in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and the audience has all the reasons to be excited.

If Akshay Kumar is known as Khiladi Kumar, Tiger Shroff is the new gen action hero

Akshay has successfully managed to be the action star of Bollywood and he has always managed to leave everyone in awe of his action sequences. And now, Tiger is gradually emerging as the new age action hero. It will be fun to see both the actors doing some high octane action sequences.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s equation

The teaser has got us excited about Akshay and Tiger’s first collaboration as it gave a glimpse of their fun chemistry. The two stars have certainly left us wanting for more.

Ali Abbas Zafar turns director for another actioner

Ali Abbas Zafar has often impressed us with his directorial skills and this time the filmmaker is once again coming up with another action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Just like his 2014 action drama Gunday, Ali will be once again working with two stars - Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in this upcoming directorial.

Title track

While the title Bade Miyan Chote Miyan are already dishing out the nostalgic vibes, the title track is also likely to have a new twist and some foot tapping music.

