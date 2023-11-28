5 reasons you need to watch mystique film Starfish now

Starfish has finally made its splash on the big screen, featuring Khushalii Kumar, Ehan Bhat, Tusharr Khanna, and Milind Soman in captivating roles. The film explores uncharted waters, both in its storyline and the mesmerizing underwater sequences. As you gear up to dive into this cinematic adventure, here are five compelling reasons why Starfish deserves a spot on your must-watch list.

Witness Khushalii Kumar in a never-seen-before avatar as she skillfully embodies the character of Tara, a commercial diver with a mysterious past. Her unwavering dedication to the role adds a layer of depth to the film that is not to be missed.

Immerse yourself in the enchanting visuals of Malta's underwater world. The film's breathtaking cinematography captures the magic of the deep sea, offering a picturesque backdrop that elevates the overall movie experience.

Starfish introduces Ehan Bhat and Tusharr Khanna, making their debut alongside the charismatic Milind Soman. The chemistry between the three leads not only raises the temperature but also adds a compelling dynamic to the narrative.

Adapted from Bina Naik's novel Starfish Pickle, the film weaves a narrative that delves into past secrets and unconventional life choices. The storyline promises a unique and gripping journey that keeps you hooked from start to finish with a major plot twist.

Backed by the powerhouse production duo Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Starfish is set to make waves. The film's production quality and cinematic finesse are a testament to the prowess of T-Series in delivering compelling narratives.

The film premiered in cinemas on November 24.

ALSO READ: 6 Best Hindi horror movies on Disney+ Hotstar: Stree to Bhool Bhulaiyaa