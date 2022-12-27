5 Shah Rukh Khan–Salman Khan moments from the Tiger 3 star’s 57th birthday bash that end 2022 on a good note

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are two such names that when taken together it creates a lot of excitement and happiness in the hearts of fans. Be it on the silver screen or in reality, their union always creates sparks. One thing that we have always seen about their bond is that they are always there to support each other in good times and in bad. This is proof that despite several ups and downs in their relationship, SRK and Salman have always been good friends. Last night we saw a grand celebration of Tiger 3 star’s birthday. Unlike every year, this year the bash was not held in his Panvel farmhouse, rather it was organized at sister Arpita Khan’s house. A lot of well-known personalities from the industry came to mark their presence at Salman’s 57th birthday bash. But the one name who really grabbed all the limelight on his arrival was King Khan. Fans got to witness the Karan-Arjun reunion in reality and we bet this has to be one of the best visuals of 2022. We thought of highlighting 5 moments from this memorable reunion that will stay with all their fans for a long time. Twinning in black

Talking about fashion, both Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan like to keep it simple. These two never go overboard with their fashion game yet manage to steal the hearts of millions of their fans. These two may be the biggest superstars of our country, yet their fashion game is so relatable and fans love that about them. Last night the birthday boy looked dapper in all-black attire. He wore a plain black tee that he paired with black leather pants. The Wanted star completed his look with black shoes, a black belt, and his iconic bracelet. Shah Rukh on the other hand too wore an all-black outfit. He too wore a plain black tee which he paired with black cargo pants and grey shoes.

The hug No meeting can be complete without a goodbye hug and the hug becomes extra special if Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are hugging each other. Well, the host made sure to come out with one of his most special guests, and before bidding him goodbye, both of them hugged each other. We can already imagine their fans jumping with joy after witnessing this scene. Their love and care for each other is visible in this hug.

Holding hands Is a friendship even complete without holding hands? Well, it may sound a bit over the top but that is the fact and even age has nothing to do with it. This is why Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan can still be seen holding hands as they posed for the media. This holding hand is yet another proof of their strong bond. Bollywood directors, is anyone watching this? We can already hear fans requesting all of you to cast them in a movie together.

Dropping till the car It is not for every guest that the host takes out time and drops him till their car. But we all know that Shah Rukh Khan holds that special place in Salman Khan’s hearts and the Veer actor’s sweet gesture proved this point. The actor made sure to accompany SRK to his car after he was leaving the party. Salman made sure that SRK sat in his car comfortably and he was standing there till the very last minute. Before he left, both the stars embraced each other in a hug, making it an iconic and memorable click for the media and fans.

The closeness Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan look inseparable as they embrace each other in what looks like yet another hug before the final goodbye.

Salman Khan’s work front Fans have been eagerly waiting to see Salman Khan on the silver screen. He has a couple of exciting lineups of films. The actor is all set to feature in the upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is being directed by Farhad Samji wherein Salman Khan will feature in the lead role. The film will also feature actor Pooja Hegde and will mark the Bollywood debut of Television actor Shehnaaz Gill. The first look of the actor has already created a lot of hype and we bet fans cannot wait to see him in action yet again. Apart from this Salman also has Tiger 3. A film that everyone has been waiting for a long time. He will be seen in the film alongside Katrina Kaif in the lead role. Amidst such a tight schedule, Salman Khan is also busy working on the sets of the reality show 'Bigg Boss 16'. Shah Rukh Khan’s work front It has been a really long time since fans have seen Shah Rukh Khan on the silver screen. The actor was last seen in the 2018 film Zero and since then fans have been desperately waiting for his film announcements. But it looks like 2023 is going to be quite an exciting year for both the actor and his fans. SRK has a couple of exciting lineup of films. He has Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. His looks and the songs have already set the internet on fire. Apart from this, he has Atlee’s Jawan alongside Nayanthara and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu.

