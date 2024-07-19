5 signs that make for a perfect lover-boy like Shah Rukh Khan’s Raj from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge holds a special place in the hearts of Bollywood movie lovers. The film directed by Aditya Chopra was released in 1995 and continues to be celebrated as a cult classic. The characters of Raj and Simran played by SRK and Kajol became symbols of true love.

Not just the movie, but the character of Raj has made everyone fall in love with him. And why not? The character of Shah Rukh Khan displayed an image of a quintessential lover-boy. Thus, we’ve curated a list of characteristics that he had. Find out if you can relate.

5 signs that make Shah Rukh Khan's Raj your spirit animal

1. You’re an optimistic believer

Can you imagine somebody so calm and chilled out even after missing their train in a foreign land? Guess Raj was. Additionally, he consoled Kajol’s Simran also. In fact, he was such a believer or say blindly in love with Simran that he flew back to India for her without confirming if Simran loved him. Maybe it's because she turned her head when Raj wondered, "Palatke Dekhegi," if she loved him.

2. You’re a true gentleman

Raj always upheld his strong moral values. He never once exploited Simran's vulnerability, whether she was alone or under the influence. His reasoning? "Main ek Hindustani hoon, aur main jaanta hoon ki ek Hindustani ladki ki izzat kya hoti hai."

Had he wanted he could have easily eloped with his beloved getting support from Simran’s mother but Raj was like, "Main Simran ko cheenana nahi pana chahta hu," and he eventually succeeded in convincing her father as well.

3. You’re everyone’s favorite

Raj from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge possessed a rare quality that not many can achieve. He was a cheerful and fortunate guy who was considered a hero among his friends. Moreover, upon returning to India, he was able to charm and impress everyone in Simran's family with his charisma. Let's not forget how he even assisted Bau Ji in winning the chess game.

He was fortunate to share an unspoken bond with the female members of the family. From Simran, her sister Chutki, Bua ji, and of course her mother, he was adored by all.

4. You’re a hard-core romantic

Raj is not just a stereotypical man led by a patriarchal thought process. He is rather a green flag every girl would ever dream of. Not only did he cutely pray for her in the church, but he also fasted for her during Karwachauth.

His love for Simran knew no boundaries. He dared to kiss her behind a narrow pillar, and that too in her house. Who doesn’t remember how the 90s romance was depicted when Raj fooled everyone and grabbed Simran’s hand while playing antakshari? These little gestures are truly enough to express love. Aren’t they?

5. You are a big prankster

Call it childish or whatever, but throughout the trip, we get to see Raj playing multiple pranks on Simran in the film. Do you also enjoy doing that? The iconic prank when he tells Simran that they were intimate the night before while she was drunk is unforgettable.

In fact, in the first meeting between Raj and Baldev Singh, he and his friends make up a story to get beer from the store. How effortlessly could he lie about his headache and take away a crate of beer?

These moments not only added a comedic element to the film but also showcased Raj's playful and charming personality, making him a memorable character.

Raj and Simran were the perfect examples of "opposites attract." There was a magic in their love story that made it charismatic and unforgettable.

