5 signs that prove Hrithik Roshan’s Karan Singh Shergill from Lakshya is all of us at one point of time in our lives

Farhan Akhtar’s inspiring film, Lakshya, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta, is definitely worth watching. With the 77th Independence Day around the corner, it’s the perfect time to reflect on the memorable character of Karan Singh Shergill. Hrithik’s outstanding performance, along with the depiction of a rebellious youth, resonates with many viewers.

Lakshya ticked all the checkboxes in terms of terrific performances and a storyline complimented by HR’s charisma and flawless dance moves. Thus, find out if you can relate to the traits mentioned below of this amazing character.

5 signs of Hrithik Roshan's Karan Singh Shergill from Lakshay that make him too relatable

1. You’re confused and clueless about your life

Hrithik Roshan’s Karan Singh Shergill was a perfect man-child. Once in our life, we’ve all been in that stage where we’re afraid of commitment and responsibilities. He never wanted to get out of his comfort zone. He was aimless about his career and wanted to follow what his friends had thought of, the only reason he took up the military exam in the first place.

The iconic song Main Aisa Kyun Hoon was enough to express his emotional instability.

2. You’ve faced rejection

Though rejections are a part of life, but when it pertains to love life, it feels a little hard. Karan who went to the army just to spite his parents couldn’t keep up with the disciplined life and runs away. Little did he know his action would get him schooled by his girlfriend, Romi (Preity Zinta) who gets annoyed by his lack of ambition and decision-making skills. Have you ever had a break-up in your life for such a childish behavior?

3. You can cry in your vulnerable situations to navigate your path further

What makes Farhan Akhtar’s directorial stand apart is also the fact that its male protagonist knew how to express his emotions. After breaking up with Romi, he cries his heart out and takes his time to navigate his path further. Guess this is what an ideal way should be to deal with difficult situations and tough phases of your life.

4. You are forgiving but never forget

This showcases a remarkable level of maturity in Karan’s character. The moment he becomes a Lieutenant is truly touching. While he may not harbor any resentment towards Romi, he certainly remembers the pain she caused him. He reaches out to share the news of his achievement, letting her know that he has finally found his direction in life.

Never forgetting what he went through, he clearly tells her that this time he will decide if they should ever meet implying their patch-up.

5. Problematic love between a father and a son

It is a universal truth that there have been instances where we’ve seen troubled relationships between a father and a son. Right from the beginning, we get to see the turbulence between their bond in the film. It all ends with a heart-wrenching call made by Karan to apologize to his father, and both end up having an emotional breakdown. The scene with pure and raw emotions is enough to leave one teary-eyed.

Have you ever shared a deep and meaningful conversation with your dad? If so, you know just how special and touching that moment can be.

The plot of Lakshya narrates the story of an aimless boy, Karan, who finds purpose and direction in life when he joins the Indian Army. A brilliant film that continues to resonate with cine-goers.

Which of these qualities can you relate to?

