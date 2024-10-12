5 signs that prove Konkona Sensharma’s Aisha Banerjee from Wake Up Sid is your alter-ego

Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sensharma starrer Wake Up Sid brings a fresh breeze of air with it. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Aisha Banerjee’s character has stayed with fans over the years, resonating deeply—and for all the right reasons. Cherishing this beloved character, we've curated a list of qualities from her personality. Find out if you can relate:

1. You can go to any lengths to follow your passion

"The New Girl In The City," Konkona Sensharma’s Aisha Banerjee moves from Kolkata to Mumbai to follow her dreams. It takes a lot of courage and confidence to get out of your comfort zone to have that liberating experience, which can even be intimidating for some. While seeking a job, she was even willing to clean her boss’s table. Can you imagine the grit she had?

2. You’re headstrong and straightforward

Aisha was a determined woman, fully prepared to navigate life in a fast-paced city. She was modern, feminist, and clear about her thoughts. Remember her first meeting with Ranbir Kapoor’s Sid when they went for a walk after the farewell party? She was upfront in clarifying that she didn’t want to sleep with him.

Even after developing a warm friendship with Sid, she was very honest in admitting they could never be more than friends. She described him as “a kid, immature, childish… not someone she was looking for.” She was clear about her preference for an independent, career-oriented “man” and not a “boy.”

Advertisement

3. You’re wise and like to be independent

Aisha chose an independent life for herself, moving away from her home, and gradually progressing from living in a hostel to renting an apartment. The stark contrast between Sid and Aisha is highlighted in the film when she warns Sid about not messing up the house, maintaining hygiene, and other household responsibilities. These moments showcase Aisha's even more mature and wiser side.

4. You find happiness in little things

For Aisha Banerjee, happiness was as simple as "Tum, main aur do cup chai." Remember her low-key birthday celebration with a candle on a piece of bread? It truly captured the essence of finding joy in the little things.

5. You always stand by your friend’s side

When it comes to friendships, you don’t always follow what is considered morally or socially right. It was heartwarming to see Aisha let Sid stay with her after he impulsively decided to leave his house. She didn’t think twice about sharing her apartment with a boy.

Advertisement

Which of these qualities can you relate to?