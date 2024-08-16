5 signs that prove you are as COOL as Saif Ali Khan’s Karan Kapoor from Hum Tum

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is celebrating his 56th birthday today. The Nawab of Bollywood has given us various memorable characters, but Karan Kapoor from Hum Tum has a special place in our hearts. Directed by Kunal Kohli, Saif’s 2004 film alongside Rani Mukerji made him the poster boy of quintessential chocolate boy of Bollywood.

The character of Karan Kapoor has all shades of a quirky man-child who grows up to be a wise and mature boy. This character resonates with every individual, and curated below are five qualities that prove you embody the traits of Saif Ali Khan’s character.

5 qualities that make Saif Ali Khan's character your spirit animal

1. You are a hands-on flirt

How can one forget the iconic scene of Hum Tum, where Saif’s Karan and Rani Mukerji’s Rhea Prakash meet in the plane? Despite their first meeting, he doesn’t let go of the chance of hitting on her with cheesy lines like, "Tum aisi ladki lagti ho jo chai peeti hai" and even places orders for her.

2. You have verbal diarrhea

Do you also have a habit of oversharing? Well, who to complain because it is what it is? Right from sitting in the plane together for the first time to exploring places, Karan couldn’t resist maintaining a space. Despite being pointed out about stalking a girl, he is too pure to confess it and admits "har ladke ko har ladki se ek hi cheez chahiye."

Additionally, in the flow of emotions, he doesn’t even realize spilling their ‘boys talk’ as he shares, "agar koi ladki mujhe dekh kar muskurati hai, main apne doston se kehta hoon ki usne mujhe apna number diya, agar usne mujhe apna number diya to main kahunga vo mere saath bahar aayi thi" and much more only to hear "You guys are sick!"

If you’ve seen the film, you ought to know this engaging yet hilarious scene.

3. You’re too dreamy in real life

Call it too much positive attitude or too dreamy, Karan was actually hopeful of every situation. The moment he shakes hand with Rhea, the turbulence in the flight makes him proclaim, "lagta hai ye mulaqat kaafi interesting hogi," and "Zindagi lambi hai aur hamare paas waqat bahut kam hai" are enough to testify his habit of romanticizing every situation.

4. A Pandora’s box of talent

Kunal Kohli’s directorial introduces us to a boy who is carefree yet too talented. A cartoonist by profession, Karan creates a beautiful love story for his character, Hum Tum that also turns true in his real life. It was indeed an interesting profession, setting him apart from the crowd.

5. You’re romantic at heart

The very genre of Hum Tum was rom-com, and it thoroughly had both elements at the core. Karan was extremely romantic at heart. In the film when Rhea asks him if he was able to find a story for his cartoon character, Hum Tum, he utters the most romantic word stating, "Kya pata shayad Hum Tum ke beech aakhir pyaar ho jaye" giving us all a tinkle of progressive romance between Rhea and Karan too.

It goes without saying Saif Ali Khan’s character Karan Kapoor from Hum Tum was extremely cool. He was a true friend and gave us hearty laughter. One of the most loved roles of the actor for all the right reasons, can you relate to any of these traits? Don’t forget to share with us in the comments section.

