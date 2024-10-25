5 signs that prove you are as INNOCENT as Sharman Joshi’s Raju Rastogi from 3 Idiots

Aamir Khan's film 3 Idiots features the adorable character Raju Rastogi, portrayed by Sharman Joshi. Each character brought to life by Khan, R Madhavan, and Boman Irani holds a special place in our memories. Now, let's take a closer look at Raju Rastogi and see if you can connect with his traits.

5 signs you are Sharman Joshi's Raju Rastogi from 3 Idiots

1. You are superstitious and hardcore spiritual

Sharman Joshi’s character of Raju Rastogi feared a lot of things. He is driven by his immense belief in God. We also see him wearing a lot of rings symbolizing his different goals in life - exams, getting a job, and eventually his sister’s marriage.

2. You are a loyal friend

No matter what, Raju was indeed a loyal friend. Never in his dreams could he ever think bad for his friends. Remember in the beginning of the film when R Madhavan’s Farhan lands at his place to meet Rancho, he excitedly runs away from his home forgetting his pants even.

3. You are extremely responsible and serious about your life

Raju, being the eldest in his family, found himself carrying the weight of all their responsibilities. It wasn’t really his fault; his father was paralyzed, and his mother’s pension went entirely towards his father’s medical care. To make matters worse, his sister was unable to marry due to dowry issues. On top of all this, he had to deal with the pressures from the college principal, Boman Irani' Virus, which only added to his insecurities.

Considering his situation, Joshi’s character gets so serious about his life that he forgets to have fun and enjoyment.

4. You are not a risk-taker

Raju found himself with no alternatives in life, and it became clear that his greatest fear stemmed from his family situation. After receiving a warning from his principal, he was prepared to sever his connection with his best friend, Rancho, played by Aamir Khan. Whenever he faced tough times, he would struggle and often look for the simplest escape.

5. You learn your lessons the hard way

Raju gained his insights through some tough experiences. After waking up from a coma and going through many challenges, he faced his fears and found the strength to take off all his rings.

Which of these qualities can you relate to? Don’t forget to share with us in the comments section.

